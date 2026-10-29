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Home > Sports News > WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

WPL 2027 Auction: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction saw several players secure deals as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the upcoming season. Australia's Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player on the list, joining UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 crore. Delhi Capitals Women batter Kiran Navgire followed with a ₹75 lakh deal, while Gunalan Kamalini and Jess Jonassen were signed for ₹40 lakh each. Here is a look at the five most expensive players from the WPL 2027 auction, as of Thursday (Oct 29).

WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women's Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women's Premier League 2027 Auctions

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 14:12 IST

WPL 2027 Auction: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction saw several players secure deals as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the upcoming season. Australia’s Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player on the list, joining UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 crore. Delhi Capitals Women batter Kiran Navgire followed with a ₹75 lakh deal, while Gunalan Kamalini and Jess Jonassen were signed for ₹40 lakh each. Here is a look at the five most expensive players from the WPL 2027 auction, as of Thursday (Oct 29).

1. Sophie Molineux – ₹1.10 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Sophie Molineux topped the list of the five most expensive players in the WPL 2027 auction after UP Warriorz secured her services for ₹1.10 crore. The Australian all-rounder entered the auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh and received a bid worth more than double that amount.

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2. Kiran Navgire – ₹75 Lakh (Delhi Capitals Women)

Kiran Navgire was the second-most expensive player among the five names listed, with Delhi Capitals Women signing the batter for ₹75 lakh. She had entered the auction with a base price of ₹40 lakh, making her final deal ₹35 lakh higher than her starting valuation.

3. Gunalan Kamalini – ₹40 Lakh (Gujarat Giants)

Gujarat Giants acquired batter Gunalan Kamalini for ₹40 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction. Her final price matched her base price of ₹40 lakh, placing her among the players who completed their deals at their initial auction valuation.

4. Jess Jonassen – ₹40 Lakh (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women signed all-rounder Jess Jonassen for ₹40 lakh. The Australian entered the auction with the same base price, and her deal was completed at that amount.

5. Grace Harris – ₹30 Lakh (UP Warriorz)

Grace Harris rounded off the list after UP Warriorz secured the all-rounder for ₹30 lakh. Her auction price matched her base price, which was also set at ₹30 lakh.

WPL 2027 Auction: Five Most Expensive Players

  • Sophie Molineux: ₹1.10 crore – UP Warriorz
  • Kiran Navgire: ₹75 lakh – Delhi Capitals Women
  • Gunalan Kamalini: ₹40 lakh – Gujarat Giants
  • Jess Jonassen: ₹40 lakh – Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
  • Grace Harris: ₹30 lakh – UP Warriorz
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WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
Tags: WPL 2027

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WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions
WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

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