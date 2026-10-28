WPL 2027 Auction, Gujarat Giants Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, Gujarat Giants Squad: Gujarat Giants made three additions to their squad at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28), entering the event with ₹1.25 crore and three slots to fill, including one overseas position. Their first signing was wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who joined for ₹40 lakh after being released by Mumbai Indians. Here is the complete list of players bought by Gujarat Giants, their remaining purse, slots filled, full squad and WPL 2027 schedule.

Gujarat Giants Players Bought at WPL 2027 Auction

Gujarat Giants signed three players at the WPL 2027 auction, strengthening their batting and all-round options. G Kamalini was their most expensive acquisition at ₹40 lakh, followed by Ireland’s Orla Prendergast for ₹30 lakh. Samaira Raghav completed their auction business with a signing worth ₹10 lakh.

G Kamalini: ₹40 lakh

₹40 lakh Orla Prendergast: ₹30 lakh

₹30 lakh Samaira Raghav: ₹10 lakh

Gujarat Giants Purse Remaining After WPL 2027 Auction

Gujarat Giants entered the auction with ₹1.25 crore and spent ₹80 lakh on their three signings. They have ₹45 lakh remaining in their purse after completing their auction business.

Gujarat Giants Slots Filled and Remaining for WPL 2027

Gujarat Giants had three slots available before the auction, including one overseas position, and filled all three by signing G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast and Samaira Raghav. They now have an 18-player squad for the WPL 2027 season.

Gujarat Giants Full Squad for WPL 2027

Gujarat Giants’ squad features captain Ashleigh Gardner, wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney and all-rounder Sophie Devine, alongside Indian players such as Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam and Yastika Bhatia. Their three auction recruits add further options to the team.

Gujarat Giants Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.

WPL 2027 Schedule

The official WPL 2027 schedule has not yet been announced. The tournament is expected to take place in India from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The fixtures, venues and match timings are yet to be confirmed.