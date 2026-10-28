WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: Check Easy Ways To Watch WPL Mini Auction LIVE In India On Mobile And TV

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction will take place on Wednesday, October 28, with all five franchises set to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. The auction begins at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala. Fans in India can follow the bidding live on the Star Sports Network and through the JioHotstar app and website.

With 146 players in the auction pool and 27 available slots across five franchises, the event will determine how teams complete their squads for the fifth edition of the tournament. Here is how to watch the WPL 2027 auction live in India, including the available television and online viewing options.

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming In India

The WPL 2027 player auction will be available to Indian viewers through the following platforms:

Live TV telecast: Star Sports Network

Online live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Start time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

Viewers can tune in to Star Sports on television or visit JioHotstar through its official app or website to check the live coverage. Availability may depend on the platform’s current streaming arrangements and account requirements.

How To Watch WPL 2027 Auction LIVE For Free

Fans looking to watch the WPL 2027 auction without paying extra can first check whether the live stream is accessible through their existing JioHotstar account, mobile plan or bundled subscription.

Here are the easy steps to follow:

Open the official JioHotstar app or visit its website. Search for WPL 2027 Auction or TATA WPL Auction. Open the live event listing, if available. Sign in if prompted and check whether your account or plan includes access. Start watching the live coverage when the auction begins.

What To Expect From The WPL 2027 Mini-Auction?

The five franchises will compete for 27 remaining squad positions from a pool of 146 shortlisted players. The group includes 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, with teams aiming to address specific gaps ahead of the tournament.

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The auction will be a key step in finalising the teams for the upcoming season.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time And Venue

Event: TATA Women’s Premier League 2027 Player Auction

Date: October 28, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

Players shortlisted: 146

Available slots: 27

Live telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Live streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website