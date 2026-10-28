WPL 2027 Auction, Mumbai Indians Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, Mumbai Indians Squad: Mumbai Indians strengthened their squad with six uncapped Indian players at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28). The two-time champions entered the mini-auction with a purse of ₹90 lakh and spent ₹70 lakh to add depth to their squad. Shweta Sehrawat was their most expensive signing at ₹20 lakh, while five other players joined the franchise for their base price of ₹10 lakh each. Having retained their core Indian and overseas stars, Mumbai Indians focused on strengthening their bench ahead of the upcoming season. Here is the complete list of players bought by MI, their remaining purse, available slots, full squad and WPL 2027 schedule.

Mumbai Indians Players Bought at WPL 2027 Auction

Mumbai Indians signed six players at the WPL 2027 auction, investing ₹70 lakh from their available purse. Shweta Sehrawat attracted interest from Delhi Capitals before MI secured her services for ₹20 lakh. The franchise also acquired five uncapped Indian players at their base price of ₹10 lakh each.

Disha Kasat: ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Latika Inamdar: ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Bharti Rawal: ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Sanika Chalke: ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Shweta Sehrawat: ₹20 lakh

₹20 lakh Akshita Bhagat: ₹10 lakh

Mumbai Indians Purse Remaining After WPL 2027 Auction

Mumbai Indians entered the WPL 2027 auction with ₹90 lakh and spent ₹70 lakh on six players. They have ₹20 lakh remaining in their purse after completing their auction business.

Mumbai Indians Slots Filled and Remaining for WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians added six players to their squad at the auction. Their full squad comprises 18 players, including the six new signings. The franchise retained its core group of Indian and overseas players before the auction and used the mini-auction to add backup options.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad for WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians’ squad for the 2027 Women’s Premier League season features Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews, along with a mix of experienced Indian players and young recruits.

MI Full Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Sanika Chalke, Shweta Sehrawat, Akshita Bhagat.

Harmanpreet Kaur to Lead Mumbai Indians in WPL 2027

Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to captain Mumbai Indians in WPL 2027 after leading the franchise to titles in 2023 and 2025. The squad also includes Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews, who captain their respective national teams and have been associated with Mumbai Indians since the league’s inaugural edition. India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and spinner Vaishnavi Sharma are also part of the team.

Mumbai Indians Overseas Players Rule for WPL 2027

Mumbai Indians could field up to five overseas players in the WPL 2027 season if they include a player from an Associate Member team in their playing XI. The league’s rules allow a team to feature five overseas players under that condition.

WPL 2027 Schedule

The official WPL 2027 schedule has not yet been announced. The tournament is expected to take place in India from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The fixtures, venues and match timings are yet to be confirmed.