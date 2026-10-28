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Home > Sports News > WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details

WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details

WPL 2027 Auction 146 Player List: The WPL 2027 auction features 146 players competing for 27 available slots across five franchises. Scheduled for October 28 in Kochi, the auction begins at 5:30 PM IST. Check the full players list, base prices, venue, date, auction time and key details ahead of the bidding.

WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 15:03 IST

WPL 2027 Auction 146 Player List: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the list of 146 players set to go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. The auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala on October 28, 2026, with the proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

A total of 146 players, including 119 Indians and 27 overseas cricketers, will compete for 27 available slots across the five WPL franchises. The list includes established international players as well as uncapped Indian and overseas talent hoping to secure a place in the league ahead of its fifth edition.

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The five teams will look to strengthen their squads and complete their combinations for the upcoming season. With only 27 places available, franchises will have to make strategic decisions while managing their remaining auction purses.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Venue And India Time

The WPL 2027 player auction is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Kochi, Kerala. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, with bidding set to begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Here are the key details:

  • Tournament: Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027

  • Event: WPL 2027 Player Auction

  • Date: October 28, 2026

  • Auction Time: 5:30 PM IST

  • Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

  • Total Players: 146

  • Available Slots: 27

  • Participating Teams: Five franchises

WPL 2027 Auction: Full Players List

The official auction list features 146 players divided into four categories: capped Indian, uncapped Indian, capped overseas and uncapped overseas players.

The breakdown is as follows:

  • Capped Indian players: 22

  • Uncapped Indian players: 97

  • Capped overseas players: 14

  • Uncapped overseas players: 13

  • Total: 146 players

The overseas contingent includes six players from Associate Nations. Out of the 27 available slots, franchises can fill 20 places with Indian players and seven with overseas cricketers.

WPL 2027 Auction: Players With The Highest Base Prices

England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Australia’s Heather Graham and Australia’s Jess Jonassen have entered the auction at a base price of ₹40 lakh. A further 30 players have registered in the ₹30 lakh category.

The base price represents the minimum amount at which a player enters the bidding process. The final price, if a player is sold, will depend on the bids made by the franchises.

WPL 2027 Auction: Teams And Available Slots

All five franchises will take part in the auction as they look to complete their squads for the new season. With 27 slots available across the league, competition for places is expected to be intense.

The available slots are divided into 20 Indian-player positions and seven overseas-player positions. Teams will need to balance their remaining budgets with their squad requirements while deciding which players to target.

When Will WPL 2027 Begin?

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The auction will give the five franchises an opportunity to finalise their squads ahead of the tournament.

With a mix of established international names and emerging players in the auction pool, the event will be a crucial step in shaping the teams for WPL 2027.

WPL 2027 Auction: Full Players List

Capped players

  1. Raghvi Bist — India — ₹30 lakh

  2. Sophia Dunkley — England — ₹50 lakh

  3. Tejal Hasabnis — India — ₹30 lakh

  4. G. Kamalini — India — ₹40 lakh

  5. Kiran Navgire — India — ₹40 lakh

  6. Ayushi Soni — India — ₹30 lakh

  7. Chamari Athapaththu — Sri Lanka — ₹30 lakh

  8. Grace Harris — Australia — ₹30 lakh

  9. Sophie Molineux — Australia — ₹50 lakh

  10. Orla Prendergast — Ireland — ₹30 lakh

  11. Sneh Rana — India — ₹30 lakh

  12. Taniyaa Bhatia — India — ₹30 lakh

  13. Uma Chetry — India — ₹30 lakh

  14. Nuzhat Parween — India — ₹30 lakh

  15. Sushma Verma — India — ₹30 lakh

  16. Mithali Ayodya — Sri Lanka — ₹30 lakh

  17. Rosemary Mair — New Zealand — ₹30 lakh

  18. Titas Sadhu — India — ₹30 lakh

  19. Saima Thakor — India — ₹30 lakh

  20. Tayla Vlaeminck — Australia — ₹30 lakh

  21. Saika Ishaque — India — ₹30 lakh

  22. Priya Mishra — India — ₹30 lakh

  23. Nonkululeko Mlaba — South Africa — ₹30 lakh

  24. Asha Sobhana — India — ₹30 lakh

  25. Preeti Bose — India — ₹30 lakh

  26. Shuchi Upadhyay — India — ₹30 lakh

  27. Devika Vaidya — India — ₹30 lakh

  28. Simran Bahadur — India — ₹30 lakh

  29. Mona Meshram — India — ₹30 lakh

  30. Anjali Sarvani — India — ₹30 lakh

  31. Meghna Singh — India — ₹30 lakh

  32. Annerie Dercksen — South Africa — ₹30 lakh

  33. Heather Graham — Australia — ₹40 lakh

  34. Jess Jonassen — Australia — ₹40 lakh

  35. Kayla Reyneke — South Africa — ₹30 lakh

  36. Chloe Tryon — South Africa — ₹30 lakh

Uncapped and Associate Nation players

  1. Vrinda Dinesh — India — ₹10 lakh

  2. Humairaa Kaazi — India — ₹10 lakh

  3. Disha Kasat — India — ₹10 lakh

  4. Gautami Naik — India — ₹10 lakh

  5. Shweta Sehrawat — India — ₹10 lakh

  6. Purvaja Verlekar — India — ₹10 lakh

  7. Sujata Dey — India — ₹10 lakh

  8. Tess Flintoff — Australia — ₹10 lakh

  9. Poonam Khemnar — India — ₹10 lakh

  10. Anandita Kishor — India — ₹10 lakh

  11. Charli Knott — Australia — ₹10 lakh

  12. Pragati Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  13. Bhavika Ahire — India — ₹10 lakh

  14. Sarah Bryce — Scotland — ₹10 lakh

  15. Latika Inamdar — India — ₹10 lakh

  16. Shivani Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  17. Rima Ekka — India — ₹10 lakh

  18. Shraddha Pokharkar — India — ₹10 lakh

  19. Yashasri S — India — ₹20 lakh

  20. Shabnam Shakil — India — ₹10 lakh

  21. Eddla Srujana — India — ₹10 lakh

  22. Samantha Bates — Australia — ₹10 lakh

  23. Bharti Rawal — India — ₹10 lakh

  24. Shanu Sen — India — ₹10 lakh

  25. Parunika Sisodia — India — ₹10 lakh

  26. Sonam Yadav — India — ₹10 lakh

  27. Saanika Chalke — India — ₹10 lakh

  28. Pranavi Chandra — India — ₹10 lakh

  29. Ira Jadhav — India — ₹10 lakh

  30. Shraddha Nabira — India — ₹10 lakh

  31. Tanisha Ohlan — India — ₹20 lakh

  32. Varnika Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  33. Maitlan Brown — Australia — ₹10 lakh

  34. Kathryn Bryce — Scotland — ₹10 lakh

  35. Darcey Carter — Scotland — ₹10 lakh

  36. Uma Kashvi — India — ₹10 lakh

  37. Amandeep Kaur — India — ₹10 lakh

  38. Joshitha VJ — India — ₹10 lakh

  39. Khushi Bhatia — India — ₹10 lakh

  40. Riya Chaudhari — India — ₹10 lakh

  41. Babette De Leede — Netherlands — ₹10 lakh

  42. Pragya Rawat — India — ₹10 lakh

  43. Anshu Apurva — India — ₹10 lakh

  44. Yashasvi Katta — India — ₹20 lakh

  45. Nandhana Sridharan — India — ₹10 lakh

  46. Jyoti Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh

  47. Gargi Wankar — India — ₹10 lakh

  48. Apeksha Anand — India — ₹10 lakh

  49. Nikita Chauhan — India — ₹10 lakh

  50. Kirstie Gordon — Scotland — ₹10 lakh

  51. Shreya Shrivas — India — ₹10 lakh

  52. Poonam Soni — India — ₹10 lakh

  53. Monika Devi — India — ₹10 lakh

  54. Divya Ganesh — India — ₹10 lakh

  55. Bhavana Goplani — India — ₹10 lakh

  56. Harsimran Kaur — India — ₹10 lakh

  57. Ayesha Shaikh — India — ₹10 lakh

  58. Inchara Umesh — India — ₹10 lakh

  59. Nazma Khan — India — ₹10 lakh

  60. Vidhi Parmar — India — ₹10 lakh

  61. Deeksha Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh

  62. Shivi Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh

  63. Kanishka Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh

  64. Gongadi Trisha — India — ₹10 lakh

  65. Sandhya Chhetri — India — ₹10 lakh

  66. Ramyashri KN — India — ₹10 lakh

  67. Chandni Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh

  68. Sumiti Soni — India — ₹10 lakh

  69. Akshita Bhagat — India — ₹10 lakh

  70. Esha Oza — UAE — ₹10 lakh

  71. Maddie Penna — Australia — ₹10 lakh

  72. Aayushi Shukla — India — ₹10 lakh

  73. Anaadi Tagde — India — ₹10 lakh

  74. Triveni Vashistha — India — ₹20 lakh

  75. Manali Dakshini — India — ₹10 lakh

  76. Roshini Kiran — India — ₹10 lakh

  77. Palnati Rishika Krishnan — India — ₹10 lakh

  78. Henrietta Pereira — India — ₹10 lakh

  79. Tanisha Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  80. Sonal Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh

  81. Keerthana Balakrishnan — India — ₹10 lakh

  82. Kira Chathli — England — ₹10 lakh

  83. Salonee Dangore — India — ₹10 lakh

  84. Arya Gohane — India — ₹10 lakh

  85. Milly Illingworth — Australia — ₹10 lakh

  86. Nalla Reddy — India — ₹10 lakh

  87. Suman Meena — India — ₹10 lakh

  88. Sonia Mendhiya — India — ₹10 lakh

  89. Anshu Nagar — India — ₹10 lakh

  90. Dnyaneshwari Patil — India — ₹10 lakh

  91. Sahana Pawar — India — ₹10 lakh

  92. Karri Poojitha — India — ₹10 lakh

  93. Kaku Barman — India — ₹10 lakh

  94. Bidisha Dey — India — ₹10 lakh

  95. Shishira Gowda — India — ₹10 lakh

  96. Dimple Kanwar — India — ₹10 lakh

  97. Sonali Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  98. Mithila Vinod — India — ₹10 lakh

  99. Fatima Jaffer — India — ₹10 lakh

  100. Karnika Karthick — India — ₹10 lakh

  101. Ishita Khale — India — ₹10 lakh

  102. Pragya Rawat — India — ₹10 lakh

  103. Neetu Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  104. Soumya Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  105. Jazmine Gill — India — ₹10 lakh

  106. Bharati Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  107. Kalpana Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  108. Palak Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  109. Rekha Singh — India — ₹10 lakh

  110. Nisha Verma — India — ₹10 lakh

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WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details
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WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details
WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details
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