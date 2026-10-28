WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details

WPL 2027 Auction 146 Player List: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the list of 146 players set to go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. The auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala on October 28, 2026, with the proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.
A total of 146 players, including 119 Indians and 27 overseas cricketers, will compete for 27 available slots across the five WPL franchises. The list includes established international players as well as uncapped Indian and overseas talent hoping to secure a place in the league ahead of its fifth edition.
The five teams will look to strengthen their squads and complete their combinations for the upcoming season. With only 27 places available, franchises will have to make strategic decisions while managing their remaining auction purses.
WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Venue And India Time
The WPL 2027 player auction is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Kochi, Kerala. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, with bidding set to begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Here are the key details:
-
Tournament: Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027
-
Event: WPL 2027 Player Auction
-
Date: October 28, 2026
-
Auction Time: 5:30 PM IST
-
Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala
-
Total Players: 146
-
Available Slots: 27
-
Participating Teams: Five franchises
WPL 2027 Auction: Full Players List
The official auction list features 146 players divided into four categories: capped Indian, uncapped Indian, capped overseas and uncapped overseas players.
The breakdown is as follows:
-
Capped Indian players: 22
-
Uncapped Indian players: 97
-
Capped overseas players: 14
-
Uncapped overseas players: 13
-
Total: 146 players
The overseas contingent includes six players from Associate Nations. Out of the 27 available slots, franchises can fill 20 places with Indian players and seven with overseas cricketers.
WPL 2027 Auction: Players With The Highest Base Prices
England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.
G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Australia’s Heather Graham and Australia’s Jess Jonassen have entered the auction at a base price of ₹40 lakh. A further 30 players have registered in the ₹30 lakh category.
The base price represents the minimum amount at which a player enters the bidding process. The final price, if a player is sold, will depend on the bids made by the franchises.
WPL 2027 Auction: Teams And Available Slots
All five franchises will take part in the auction as they look to complete their squads for the new season. With 27 slots available across the league, competition for places is expected to be intense.
The available slots are divided into 20 Indian-player positions and seven overseas-player positions. Teams will need to balance their remaining budgets with their squad requirements while deciding which players to target.
When Will WPL 2027 Begin?
The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The auction will give the five franchises an opportunity to finalise their squads ahead of the tournament.
With a mix of established international names and emerging players in the auction pool, the event will be a crucial step in shaping the teams for WPL 2027.
WPL 2027 Auction: Full Players List
Capped players
-
Raghvi Bist — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Sophia Dunkley — England — ₹50 lakh
-
Tejal Hasabnis — India — ₹30 lakh
-
G. Kamalini — India — ₹40 lakh
-
Kiran Navgire — India — ₹40 lakh
-
Ayushi Soni — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Chamari Athapaththu — Sri Lanka — ₹30 lakh
-
Grace Harris — Australia — ₹30 lakh
-
Sophie Molineux — Australia — ₹50 lakh
-
Orla Prendergast — Ireland — ₹30 lakh
-
Sneh Rana — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Taniyaa Bhatia — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Uma Chetry — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Nuzhat Parween — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Sushma Verma — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Mithali Ayodya — Sri Lanka — ₹30 lakh
-
Rosemary Mair — New Zealand — ₹30 lakh
-
Titas Sadhu — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Saima Thakor — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Tayla Vlaeminck — Australia — ₹30 lakh
-
Saika Ishaque — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Priya Mishra — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Nonkululeko Mlaba — South Africa — ₹30 lakh
-
Asha Sobhana — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Preeti Bose — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Shuchi Upadhyay — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Devika Vaidya — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Simran Bahadur — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Mona Meshram — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Anjali Sarvani — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Meghna Singh — India — ₹30 lakh
-
Annerie Dercksen — South Africa — ₹30 lakh
-
Heather Graham — Australia — ₹40 lakh
-
Jess Jonassen — Australia — ₹40 lakh
-
Kayla Reyneke — South Africa — ₹30 lakh
-
Chloe Tryon — South Africa — ₹30 lakh
Uncapped and Associate Nation players
-
Vrinda Dinesh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Humairaa Kaazi — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Disha Kasat — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Gautami Naik — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shweta Sehrawat — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Purvaja Verlekar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sujata Dey — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Tess Flintoff — Australia — ₹10 lakh
-
Poonam Khemnar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Anandita Kishor — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Charli Knott — Australia — ₹10 lakh
-
Pragati Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Bhavika Ahire — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sarah Bryce — Scotland — ₹10 lakh
-
Latika Inamdar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shivani Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Rima Ekka — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shraddha Pokharkar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Yashasri S — India — ₹20 lakh
-
Shabnam Shakil — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Eddla Srujana — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Samantha Bates — Australia — ₹10 lakh
-
Bharti Rawal — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shanu Sen — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Parunika Sisodia — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sonam Yadav — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Saanika Chalke — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Pranavi Chandra — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Ira Jadhav — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shraddha Nabira — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Tanisha Ohlan — India — ₹20 lakh
-
Varnika Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Maitlan Brown — Australia — ₹10 lakh
-
Kathryn Bryce — Scotland — ₹10 lakh
-
Darcey Carter — Scotland — ₹10 lakh
-
Uma Kashvi — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Amandeep Kaur — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Joshitha VJ — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Khushi Bhatia — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Riya Chaudhari — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Babette De Leede — Netherlands — ₹10 lakh
-
Pragya Rawat — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Anshu Apurva — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Yashasvi Katta — India — ₹20 lakh
-
Nandhana Sridharan — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Jyoti Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Gargi Wankar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Apeksha Anand — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Nikita Chauhan — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Kirstie Gordon — Scotland — ₹10 lakh
-
Shreya Shrivas — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Poonam Soni — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Monika Devi — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Divya Ganesh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Bhavana Goplani — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Harsimran Kaur — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Ayesha Shaikh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Inchara Umesh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Nazma Khan — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Vidhi Parmar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Deeksha Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shivi Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Kanishka Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Gongadi Trisha — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sandhya Chhetri — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Ramyashri KN — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Chandni Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sumiti Soni — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Akshita Bhagat — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Esha Oza — UAE — ₹10 lakh
-
Maddie Penna — Australia — ₹10 lakh
-
Aayushi Shukla — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Anaadi Tagde — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Triveni Vashistha — India — ₹20 lakh
-
Manali Dakshini — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Roshini Kiran — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Palnati Rishika Krishnan — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Henrietta Pereira — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Tanisha Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sonal Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Keerthana Balakrishnan — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Kira Chathli — England — ₹10 lakh
-
Salonee Dangore — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Arya Gohane — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Milly Illingworth — Australia — ₹10 lakh
-
Nalla Reddy — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Suman Meena — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sonia Mendhiya — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Anshu Nagar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Dnyaneshwari Patil — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sahana Pawar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Karri Poojitha — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Kaku Barman — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Bidisha Dey — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Shishira Gowda — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Dimple Kanwar — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Sonali Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Mithila Vinod — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Fatima Jaffer — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Karnika Karthick — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Ishita Khale — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Pragya Rawat — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Neetu Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Soumya Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Jazmine Gill — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Bharati Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Kalpana Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Palak Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Rekha Singh — India — ₹10 lakh
-
Nisha Verma — India — ₹10 lakh
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.