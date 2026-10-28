WPL 2027 Auction Player List: 146 Players, 27 Slots Up For Grabs | Check Date, Venue, Time And All Details

WPL 2027 Auction 146 Player List: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the list of 146 players set to go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. The auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala on October 28, 2026, with the proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

A total of 146 players, including 119 Indians and 27 overseas cricketers, will compete for 27 available slots across the five WPL franchises. The list includes established international players as well as uncapped Indian and overseas talent hoping to secure a place in the league ahead of its fifth edition.

The five teams will look to strengthen their squads and complete their combinations for the upcoming season. With only 27 places available, franchises will have to make strategic decisions while managing their remaining auction purses.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Venue And India Time

The WPL 2027 player auction is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Kochi, Kerala. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, with bidding set to begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Here are the key details:

Tournament: Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027

Event: WPL 2027 Player Auction

Date: October 28, 2026

Auction Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kerala

Total Players: 146

Available Slots: 27

Participating Teams: Five franchises

WPL 2027 Auction: Full Players List

The official auction list features 146 players divided into four categories: capped Indian, uncapped Indian, capped overseas and uncapped overseas players.

The breakdown is as follows:

Capped Indian players: 22

Uncapped Indian players: 97

Capped overseas players: 14

Uncapped overseas players: 13

Total: 146 players

The overseas contingent includes six players from Associate Nations. Out of the 27 available slots, franchises can fill 20 places with Indian players and seven with overseas cricketers.

WPL 2027 Auction: Players With The Highest Base Prices

England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh.

G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Australia’s Heather Graham and Australia’s Jess Jonassen have entered the auction at a base price of ₹40 lakh. A further 30 players have registered in the ₹30 lakh category.

The base price represents the minimum amount at which a player enters the bidding process. The final price, if a player is sold, will depend on the bids made by the franchises.

WPL 2027 Auction: Teams And Available Slots

All five franchises will take part in the auction as they look to complete their squads for the new season. With 27 slots available across the league, competition for places is expected to be intense.

The available slots are divided into 20 Indian-player positions and seven overseas-player positions. Teams will need to balance their remaining budgets with their squad requirements while deciding which players to target.

When Will WPL 2027 Begin?

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The auction will give the five franchises an opportunity to finalise their squads ahead of the tournament.

With a mix of established international names and emerging players in the auction pool, the event will be a crucial step in shaping the teams for WPL 2027.

WPL 2027 Auction: Full Players List

Capped players

Raghvi Bist — India — ₹30 lakh Sophia Dunkley — England — ₹50 lakh Tejal Hasabnis — India — ₹30 lakh G. Kamalini — India — ₹40 lakh Kiran Navgire — India — ₹40 lakh Ayushi Soni — India — ₹30 lakh Chamari Athapaththu — Sri Lanka — ₹30 lakh Grace Harris — Australia — ₹30 lakh Sophie Molineux — Australia — ₹50 lakh Orla Prendergast — Ireland — ₹30 lakh Sneh Rana — India — ₹30 lakh Taniyaa Bhatia — India — ₹30 lakh Uma Chetry — India — ₹30 lakh Nuzhat Parween — India — ₹30 lakh Sushma Verma — India — ₹30 lakh Mithali Ayodya — Sri Lanka — ₹30 lakh Rosemary Mair — New Zealand — ₹30 lakh Titas Sadhu — India — ₹30 lakh Saima Thakor — India — ₹30 lakh Tayla Vlaeminck — Australia — ₹30 lakh Saika Ishaque — India — ₹30 lakh Priya Mishra — India — ₹30 lakh Nonkululeko Mlaba — South Africa — ₹30 lakh Asha Sobhana — India — ₹30 lakh Preeti Bose — India — ₹30 lakh Shuchi Upadhyay — India — ₹30 lakh Devika Vaidya — India — ₹30 lakh Simran Bahadur — India — ₹30 lakh Mona Meshram — India — ₹30 lakh Anjali Sarvani — India — ₹30 lakh Meghna Singh — India — ₹30 lakh Annerie Dercksen — South Africa — ₹30 lakh Heather Graham — Australia — ₹40 lakh Jess Jonassen — Australia — ₹40 lakh Kayla Reyneke — South Africa — ₹30 lakh Chloe Tryon — South Africa — ₹30 lakh

Uncapped and Associate Nation players

Vrinda Dinesh — India — ₹10 lakh Humairaa Kaazi — India — ₹10 lakh Disha Kasat — India — ₹10 lakh Gautami Naik — India — ₹10 lakh Shweta Sehrawat — India — ₹10 lakh Purvaja Verlekar — India — ₹10 lakh Sujata Dey — India — ₹10 lakh Tess Flintoff — Australia — ₹10 lakh Poonam Khemnar — India — ₹10 lakh Anandita Kishor — India — ₹10 lakh Charli Knott — Australia — ₹10 lakh Pragati Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Bhavika Ahire — India — ₹10 lakh Sarah Bryce — Scotland — ₹10 lakh Latika Inamdar — India — ₹10 lakh Shivani Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Rima Ekka — India — ₹10 lakh Shraddha Pokharkar — India — ₹10 lakh Yashasri S — India — ₹20 lakh Shabnam Shakil — India — ₹10 lakh Eddla Srujana — India — ₹10 lakh Samantha Bates — Australia — ₹10 lakh Bharti Rawal — India — ₹10 lakh Shanu Sen — India — ₹10 lakh Parunika Sisodia — India — ₹10 lakh Sonam Yadav — India — ₹10 lakh Saanika Chalke — India — ₹10 lakh Pranavi Chandra — India — ₹10 lakh Ira Jadhav — India — ₹10 lakh Shraddha Nabira — India — ₹10 lakh Tanisha Ohlan — India — ₹20 lakh Varnika Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Maitlan Brown — Australia — ₹10 lakh Kathryn Bryce — Scotland — ₹10 lakh Darcey Carter — Scotland — ₹10 lakh Uma Kashvi — India — ₹10 lakh Amandeep Kaur — India — ₹10 lakh Joshitha VJ — India — ₹10 lakh Khushi Bhatia — India — ₹10 lakh Riya Chaudhari — India — ₹10 lakh Babette De Leede — Netherlands — ₹10 lakh Pragya Rawat — India — ₹10 lakh Anshu Apurva — India — ₹10 lakh Yashasvi Katta — India — ₹20 lakh Nandhana Sridharan — India — ₹10 lakh Jyoti Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh Gargi Wankar — India — ₹10 lakh Apeksha Anand — India — ₹10 lakh Nikita Chauhan — India — ₹10 lakh Kirstie Gordon — Scotland — ₹10 lakh Shreya Shrivas — India — ₹10 lakh Poonam Soni — India — ₹10 lakh Monika Devi — India — ₹10 lakh Divya Ganesh — India — ₹10 lakh Bhavana Goplani — India — ₹10 lakh Harsimran Kaur — India — ₹10 lakh Ayesha Shaikh — India — ₹10 lakh Inchara Umesh — India — ₹10 lakh Nazma Khan — India — ₹10 lakh Vidhi Parmar — India — ₹10 lakh Deeksha Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh Shivi Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh Kanishka Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh Gongadi Trisha — India — ₹10 lakh Sandhya Chhetri — India — ₹10 lakh Ramyashri KN — India — ₹10 lakh Chandni Sharma — India — ₹10 lakh Sumiti Soni — India — ₹10 lakh Akshita Bhagat — India — ₹10 lakh Esha Oza — UAE — ₹10 lakh Maddie Penna — Australia — ₹10 lakh Aayushi Shukla — India — ₹10 lakh Anaadi Tagde — India — ₹10 lakh Triveni Vashistha — India — ₹20 lakh Manali Dakshini — India — ₹10 lakh Roshini Kiran — India — ₹10 lakh Palnati Rishika Krishnan — India — ₹10 lakh Henrietta Pereira — India — ₹10 lakh Tanisha Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Sonal Thakur — India — ₹10 lakh Keerthana Balakrishnan — India — ₹10 lakh Kira Chathli — England — ₹10 lakh Salonee Dangore — India — ₹10 lakh Arya Gohane — India — ₹10 lakh Milly Illingworth — Australia — ₹10 lakh Nalla Reddy — India — ₹10 lakh Suman Meena — India — ₹10 lakh Sonia Mendhiya — India — ₹10 lakh Anshu Nagar — India — ₹10 lakh Dnyaneshwari Patil — India — ₹10 lakh Sahana Pawar — India — ₹10 lakh Karri Poojitha — India — ₹10 lakh Kaku Barman — India — ₹10 lakh Bidisha Dey — India — ₹10 lakh Shishira Gowda — India — ₹10 lakh Dimple Kanwar — India — ₹10 lakh Sonali Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Mithila Vinod — India — ₹10 lakh Fatima Jaffer — India — ₹10 lakh Karnika Karthick — India — ₹10 lakh Ishita Khale — India — ₹10 lakh Pragya Rawat — India — ₹10 lakh Neetu Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Soumya Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Jazmine Gill — India — ₹10 lakh Bharati Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Kalpana Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Palak Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Rekha Singh — India — ₹10 lakh Nisha Verma — India — ₹10 lakh