WPL 2027 Auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained 13 players from their Women’s Premier League 2026 squad and added four players at the WPL 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28). The two-time champions strengthened their squad by signing Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen for ₹40 lakh and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon for ₹30 lakh. They also brought back Tejal Hasabnis for ₹30 lakh and acquired Vrinda Dinesh for ₹10 lakh. Here is the complete list of players bought by RCB, their remaining purse, available slots, full squad and WPL 2027 schedule.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Bought at WPL 2027 Auction

RCB signed four players at the WPL 2027 auction, adding experience and depth to their squad. Jess Jonassen and Chloe Tryon were their overseas acquisitions, while Tejal Hasabnis and Vrinda Dinesh strengthened their Indian contingent.

Jess Jonassen: ₹40 lakh

₹40 lakh Tejal Hasabnis: ₹30 lakh

₹30 lakh Vrinda Dinesh: ₹10 lakh

₹10 lakh Chloe Tryon: ₹30 lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Purse Remaining After WPL 2027 Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru spent ₹1.10 crore on their four auction signings. The initial purse and final remaining balance have not been specified in the provided details, so RCB’s exact purse remaining after the auction cannot be confirmed from this information.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Slots Filled and Remaining for WPL 2027

RCB retained 13 players from their 2026 squad and signed four players at the auction. Their listed WPL 2027 squad contains 17 players. The total number of available slots and overseas slots remaining cannot be confirmed from the supplied information.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad for WPL 2027

RCB’s squad features established Indian players such as Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, alongside overseas stars Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen and Chloe Tryon.

RCB Full Squad: Arundhati Reddy, Prathyoosha Kumar, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Prema Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Chloe Tryon.

WPL 2027 Schedule

The official WPL 2027 schedule has not yet been announced. The tournament is expected to take place in India from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The fixtures, venues and match timings are yet to be confirmed.