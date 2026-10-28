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Home > Sports News > WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: UP Warriorz strengthened their squad for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season by signing eight players at the auction in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28). Australia's Sophie Molineux emerged as their biggest acquisition, with the franchise securing the all-rounder for ₹1.10 crore. Here is the complete list of players bought by UP Warriorz, their auction spending, full squad and WPL 2027 schedule.

WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women's Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule
WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women's Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 22:53 IST

WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: UP Warriorz strengthened their squad for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season by signing eight players at the auction in Kochi on Wednesday (Oct 28). Australia’s Sophie Molineux emerged as their biggest acquisition, with the franchise securing the all-rounder for ₹1.10 crore. Here is the complete list of players bought by UP Warriorz, their auction spending, full squad and WPL 2027 schedule.

UP Warriorz Players Bought at WPL 2027 Auction

UP Warriorz signed eight players at the WPL 2027 auction, with Sophie Molineux attracting the highest bid at ₹1.10 crore. Sneh Rana, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma and Asha Sobhana Joy were acquired for ₹30 lakh each, while Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini and Kathryn Bryce joined at their base price of ₹10 lakh each.

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  • Sophie Molineux: ₹1.10 crore (Base price: ₹50 lakh)
  • Sneh Rana: ₹30 lakh (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
  • Grace Harris: ₹30 lakh (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
  • Sushma Verma: ₹30 lakh (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
  • Asha Sobhana Joy: ₹30 lakh (Base price: ₹30 lakh)
  • Sahana Pawar: ₹10 lakh (Base price: ₹10 lakh)
  • Manali Dakshini: ₹10 lakh (Base price: ₹10 lakh)
  • Kathryn Bryce: ₹10 lakh (Base price: ₹10 lakh)

UP Warriorz Auction Spending for WPL 2027

UP Warriorz spent ₹2.50 crore to acquire eight players at the WPL 2027 auction. Sophie Molineux was their most expensive signing at ₹1.10 crore, while four players were bought for ₹30 lakh each. The remaining three recruits were signed for ₹10 lakh apiece. This amount represents spending on the eight auction signings and does not indicate the team’s total squad cost or remaining auction purse.

UP Warriorz Purse Remaining After WPL 2027 Auction

UP Warriorz spent ₹2.50 crore on their eight auction signings. However, the initial auction purse and the franchise’s remaining balance have not been specified in the provided details, so the exact purse remaining after the auction cannot be confirmed.

UP Warriorz Slots Filled and Remaining for WPL 2027

UP Warriorz retained 10 players and signed eight more at the auction, taking their squad to 18 players for WPL 2027. The number of slots remaining, including overseas-player slots, cannot be confirmed from the available information.

UP Warriorz Full Squad for WPL 2027

UP Warriorz have assembled an 18-player squad featuring experienced international cricketers, Indian batters and all-rounders, wicketkeepers and specialist bowlers. Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Ecclestone are among the prominent names in the lineup.

UP Warriorz Full Squad: Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Sushma Verma, Shipra Giri, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy.

WPL 2027 Schedule

The official WPL 2027 schedule is yet to be announced. The tournament is expected to be held in India from January 14 to February 7, 2027. The fixtures, venues and match timings have not yet been confirmed.

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WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule
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WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule
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WPL 2027 Auction, UP Warriorz Squad: Check Full List of Players Bought in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Purse Remaining, Slots Filled, Full Squad, Schedule
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