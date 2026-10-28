WPL 2027 Auction: When And Where To Watch The Women’s Premier League Auction? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

WPL 2027 Auction: Ahead of what will be the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the auction for 2027 season will take place on October 28, Wednesday, with the venue set as the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kochi, Kerala. There is also a pre-auction event, scheduled to kickstart an hour earlier before the main auction. The five teams participating in the auction are the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants as they will bid for a total of 146 players to fill 27 vacant spots.

WPL 2027 Auction: Who are the biggest players set to go under the hammer?

Australia’s Sophie Molineux and England’s Sophia Dunkley are primed to capture the attention of the franchises due to entering auction at top price bracket of ₹50 lakh. Among Indian players, Sneh Rana, Asha Sobhana, Uma Kashvi, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Kiran Navgire and G. Kamalini could be in the spotlight and earn considerable bids. Among the players that will go under the hammer, 119 are Indians, 27 are overseas that includes six from the associate nations. Kashvi and Anshu Nagar are notably the youngest players, aged 15, while Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu remains the oldest at 36.

WPL 2027 Auction: What is the remaining purse of every franchise and the slots left to fill?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru : 1.15 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 2

: 1.15 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 2 Mumbai Indians : 1 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 1

: 1 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 1 Delhi Capitals : 1.10 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 1

: 1.10 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 1 UP Warriorz : 3.65 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 2

: 3.65 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 2 Gujarat Giants: 1.25 crore. Remaining slots – 3, Overseas – 1

WPL 2027 Auction: Retained and released players by each team

Delhi Capitals (DC): Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Players released: Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Gujarat Giants (GG): Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Players released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Natalie Sciver Brunt*, Nicola Carey*, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail*, Vaishnavi Sharma

Released players: Milly Illingworth, G Kamalini, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

Players released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, Gautami Nayak

UP Warriorz (UPW): Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning*, Phoebe Litchfield*, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris

Players released: Amy Jones, Charli Knott, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, G Trisha, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Suman Meena

WPL 2027 Auction: When And Where to Watch in India?

The auction begins at 5:30 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the live telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.