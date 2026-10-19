WPL 2027 Mini-Auctions: Check All You Need to Know – Date, Timings, Venue, Teams, Purse Remaining, Slots, Base Prices, Star Names and More

WPL 2027 Mini-Auctions: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. A total of 146 players have registered for the auction, with the five franchises competing to fill 27 available slots ahead of the upcoming season. With teams looking to strengthen their squads, here is everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction, including the date, time, venue, remaining purses, available slots and key players.

WPL 2027 Auction Date, Time and Venue

Event: Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Player Auction

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Player Auction Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 Time: 5:30 PM IST

5:30 PM IST Venue: Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kochi, Kerala

Grand Hyatt Kochi, Kochi, Kerala Total Registered Players: 146

146 Available Slots: 27

WPL 2027 Auction: How Many Players Have Registered?

A total of 146 players have entered the auction pool, comprising 119 Indian cricketers and 27 overseas players. The Indian contingent includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players, while the overseas list features six players from Associate Nations.

The five franchises will collectively fill 27 vacancies, including 20 spots for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits. Teams will need to manage their remaining budgets carefully while identifying players who can strengthen their squads for the next edition of the tournament.

WPL 2027 Auction: Highest Base Price and Star Players

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. The next bracket, set at ₹40 lakh, features G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen.

A further 30 players have entered the auction at a base price of ₹30 lakh. This group includes Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana. Four players have registered at ₹20 lakh, while the remaining 106 players are listed at the lowest base price of ₹10 lakh.

WPL 2027 Auction: Base Price Breakdown

₹50 lakh: Sophie Molineux, Sophia Dunkley

Sophie Molineux, Sophia Dunkley ₹40 lakh: G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen

G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen ₹30 lakh: 30 players, including Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana

30 players, including Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon and Sneh Rana ₹20 lakh: Four players

Four players ₹10 lakh: 106 players

WPL 2027 Auction: Team Purse and Remaining Slots

The five franchises enter the auction with different budgets and squad requirements. UP Warriorz have the largest remaining purse at ₹3.75 crore and eight slots to fill, while Gujarat Giants have three vacancies and ₹1.25 crore available.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹1.15 crore remaining; five slots available, including three Indian and two overseas players.

₹1.15 crore remaining; five slots available, including three Indian and two overseas players. Mumbai Indians: ₹90 lakh remaining; six slots available, all for Indian players.

₹90 lakh remaining; six slots available, all for Indian players. Delhi Capitals: ₹1.10 crore remaining; five slots available, including four Indian and one overseas player.

₹1.10 crore remaining; five slots available, including four Indian and one overseas player. Gujarat Giants: ₹1.25 crore remaining; three slots available, including two Indian and one overseas player.

₹1.25 crore remaining; three slots available, including two Indian and one overseas player. UP Warriorz: ₹3.75 crore remaining; eight slots available, including five Indian and three overseas players.

WPL 2027 Auction: Team-Wise Purse and Slots

Team Purse Available Total Slots Indian Slots Overseas Slots Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.15 crore 5 3 2 Mumbai Indians ₹90 lakh 6 6 0 Delhi Capitals ₹1.10 crore 5 4 1 Gujarat Giants ₹1.25 crore 3 2 1 UP Warriorz ₹3.75 crore 8 5 3