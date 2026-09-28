WPL 2027 Retained Players List: Full Squads of RCB, MI, DC, GG and UP Warriorz After Major Releases

Women’s Premier League: The five teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have announced the list of players retained by each franchise. Two-time champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, who won the title in 2026, have made some hard calls in terms of their releases. One of the biggest releases that came from the Smriti Mandhana-led side was Grace Harris. Meanwhile, in some positive news for the team, star all-rounder, Ellyse Perry after missing the previous season will be available for the 2027 edition.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Mumbai Indians too retained their core group of players, with Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt headlining the overseas retentions. The biggest release for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side came in the form of Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini.

WPL 2027: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Retained and Released Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retained: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha

WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Women Retained and Released Players

Mumbai Indians Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

Mumbai Indians Released: G Kamalini, Milly Illingworth, Nalla Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha

WPL 2027: Gujarat Giants Women Retained and Released Players

Gujarat Giants Retained: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Gujarat Giants Released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

WPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Women Retained and Released Players

Delhi Capitals Retained: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sree Charani

Delhi Capitals Released: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

WPL 2027: UP Warriorz Women Retained and Released Players

UP Warriorz Retained: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Released: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin*, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat

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