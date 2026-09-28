WPL 2027 Retained Players List: Full Squads of RCB, MI, DC, GG and UP Warriorz After Major Releases

Women’s Premier League: The five teams in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have announced the list of players retained by each franchise. Two-time champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, who won the title in 2026, have made some hard calls in terms of their releases. One of the biggest releases that came from the Smriti Mandhana-led side was Grace Harris. Meanwhile, in some positive news for the team, star all-rounder, Ellyse Perry after missing the previous season will be available for the 2027 edition.
Meanwhile, two-time champions Mumbai Indians too retained their core group of players, with Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt headlining the overseas retentions. The biggest release for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side came in the form of Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini.
WPL 2027: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Retained and Released Players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retained: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha
WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Women Retained and Released Players
Mumbai Indians Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma
Mumbai Indians Released: G Kamalini, Milly Illingworth, Nalla Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha
WPL 2027: Gujarat Giants Women Retained and Released Players
Gujarat Giants Retained: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia
Gujarat Giants Released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh
WPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Women Retained and Released Players
Delhi Capitals Retained: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sree Charani
Delhi Capitals Released: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana
WPL 2027: UP Warriorz Women Retained and Released Players
UP Warriorz Retained: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz Released: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin*, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.