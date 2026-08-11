Wrestler Deepanshu Suspended Ahead of Asian Games 2026 After Testing Positive for Stanozolol

India’s wrestling campaign at the Asian Games 2026 has suffered a major setback with Greco-Roman wrestler Deepanshu reportedly suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing a doping test.

Deepanshu had earned his place in India’s Asian Games squad in the 130kg Greco-Roman category after defeating Ronak Dahiya in the selection trials held in Lucknow earlier this year. However, his latest doping violation has now resulted in his removal from the squad, with Ronak being named as his replacement.

According to a report published by The Times of India, Deepanshu tested positive for stanozolol, a prohibited anabolic steroid. The development is particularly serious for the wrestler as it marks his second doping offence involving the same substance.

Deepanshu had previously served a three-year suspension after testing positive for stanozolol. With the latest violation being his second offence, he could now face a significantly longer ban of up to eight years, potentially bringing his wrestling career to an end.

A Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official confirmed that Ronak has been drafted into the Asian Games squad.

“Yes, we have replaced Deepanshu with Ronak in the Asian Games squad. Anyway, his name was already there in the long list. This is Deepanshu’s second dope offence and he is facing a long eight-year ban,” a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

Ronak will now get an opportunity to represent India at the continental event despite losing to Deepanshu in the selection trials. His inclusion comes as India prepare for the Asian Games, which will be held in Aichi, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

India will look to improve on its performance from the previous edition in China, where the wrestling contingent secured six medals. The haul included one silver medal and five bronze medals.

The 2026 Indian wrestling squad features six wrestlers each in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

In freestyle, Aman Sehrawat will compete in the 57kg category, while Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Deepak Punia (97kg) and Rajat Ruhal (125kg) complete the line-up.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Sumit Dalal (60kg), Deepak (67kg), Aman (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh Kumar (97kg) and Ronak Dahiya (130kg) will represent India.