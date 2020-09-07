Indian wrestler Rahul Aware has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.”Freestyle Wrestler Rahul Aware (57kgs), who had reported to the ongoing Senior Men Wrestling Camp at SAI Sonepat on September 4 and was given SAI’s mandatory COVID-19 RTP-CR test on arrival, has tested positive for the virus,” SAI said in a statement.

As per protocol, Aware has now been shifted to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring.The SAI further stated that Aware has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and did not come in contact with any other athlete or staff members since his arrival.Earlier on September 3, three senior men’s wrestlers — Deepak Punia, Navin, and Krishan — had tested positive for the virus.

“As per protocol all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19. During the test wrestlers, Deepak Punia-86KG, Navin-65KG, and Krishan-125KG were found positive and have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring,” the SAI had said in a statement.

However, Punia was on Sunday advised home quarantine by doctors as he is stable and asymptomatic. The SAI had said that Punia’s homestay has been approved by the district COVID nodal officer.

