Sanjita Chanu had clinched a gold in the women's 53 kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games that were held in Gold Coast, Australia. After the tournament, her urine sample was taken for test before the start of World Championships in November 17 and it was then that the 25-year-old weightlifter was tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu received a respite on Wednesday after the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) revoked the ban imposed on her. The provisional suspension on the Indian superstar wrestler was lifted with immediate effect and the India Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) was informed about the decision. The IWF further stated that its hearing panel will render its decision on Sanjita Chanu’s case in due course.

The IWF released a statement which read, “On the basis of the information at its disposal the IWF has decided that the provisional suspension of the athlete (Khumukcham Sanjita) shall be lifted as of today (22 January 2019). The IWF Hearing Panel will render its decision on the athlete’s case in due course.”

Chanu was then placed under provision suspension by IWF and ever since May 2018, she has not taken part in any professional tournament.

After her suspension was lifted, Sanjita Chanu said, “If I remember correctly, the last hearing was concluded on October 18 and we were awaiting the judgment. I am thankful to everyone who backed me in this fight. Now I can start training seriously. I can’t tell you how happy and relieved I am today,” Chanu told The Tribune on Wednesday.”

