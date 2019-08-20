The wrestling World Championship is going to start on September 14 in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan. Indian wrestler and two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has secured a spot in the Indian Squad for the world championship.

The trial for the selection to represent in the World Championship was held at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Stadium, where Sushil Kumar defeated Jitender by 4-2 and made sure that he gets selected for the championship and represent India in the 74kg category, the first gold will be awarded in 55 kg Greco Roman division during the evening session on September 15.

Along with Sushil Kumar, there are more wrestlers like Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) who ensured their place in the Indian squad going for the championship. Meanwhile, this is a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sushil Kumar won the world title in 2010 competing in the 66kg category, also won a gold medal in 74kg category on April 12, 2018. He won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He has also received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sportspersons award in the year 2009.

Sushil Kumar was born in a Jat family of Baprola village, near Najafgarh in Delhi, his father was a driver in MTNL Delhi. His father Diwan Singh was also a wrestler and he inspired Sushil Kumar to become a wrestler. Kumar is a pure vegetarian person who is completely devoted to Hinduism and presently working with Indian Railways as an assistant commercial manager.

