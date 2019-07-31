Wrestler Sushil Kumar has requested Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association to review their decision to boycott the Commonwealth Games 2022. He said it's sad that shooting has been excluded but if the country will not participate it will affect other athletes.

Indian star wrestler Sushil Kumar is unhappy with the Ministry of Sports and Indian Olympic Association’s decision to boycott the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. The international games festival is scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham from July 27 to Aug 7, 2022. The Commonwealth Games Federation’s has announced to exclude shooting from the tournament over which India decided to boycott the games. Reacting to India’s move, Olympian Sushil Kumar said it’s true that Indian shooters perform well at every platform and win medals and excluding shooting from Commonwealth Games will lower India’s rank in the medals tally.

He said but other players of other sports perform equally well and give their best to clinch medals for the country. Players can compensate medals by focussing on other sports too. In a series of tweets, star wrestler and youth icon, Sushil Kumar said kept his point and requested the Ministry of Sports and Indian Olympic Association to review their decision. He added that other athletes will suffer for shooting event, sports will suffer if we don’t participate in the Common Wealth Games 2022.

In the prestigious games, over 73 countries will participate and winning medals by beating strong competitors will empower Indian players and help the sports to get popular equal to cricket and tennis.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar: But we're also performing well in other sports. We can compensate for medals by focussing on other sports too. I urge Sports Ministry & Indian Olympic Assn to review this. I think other athletes will suffer for shooting event, sports will suffer. (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

Sushil Kumar competes in the 66 kg weight category. He has won many titles including 2010 world title, silver at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, which made him the only Indian to win two individual Olympic medals. His 2008 Olympic medal was second for India in wrestling and the first since Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav’s bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics. For his great achievements, he was awarded India’s highest honour for sportspersons Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2008.

