Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60 After Final Match At WrestleMania 41 Weekend

ECW and WWE legend Sabu has died at age 60, just weeks after his final match. Wrestling icons and fans are mourning the loss of the hardcore wrestling pioneer.

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of one of its most daring icons. Terry Brunk, famously known as Sabu, has died at the age of 60. Best known for his fearless and high-risk wrestling style, Sabu was a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and a major figure in hardcore wrestling.

According to PWInsider, Sabu passed away on May 11. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The news comes just weeks after he wrestled what would be his final match during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, where he defeated Joey Janela in what he had declared his retirement match.

Sabu made what would become his last public appearance just days ago at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion convention. The event was held at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, historically known as the ECW Arena.

Though details surrounding his death remain limited, fans recall a previous health scare in 2013 when Sabu was rushed to a hospital during the Squared Circle Expo. At the time, the official expo page mentioned a “serious medical emergency” that occurred on the show floor. Sabu later posted on Twitter (now X), saying he was feeling better and thanked fans for their support, though he did not disclose the exact reason for the emergency.

Sabu’s impact on professional wrestling was profound. A three-time World Heavyweight Champion, he was known for pushing physical boundaries and bringing a violent, unfiltered style to the ring. He began his wrestling journey in 1985 under the guidance of his uncle, the legendary Ed “The Sheik” Farhat. Starting in the U.S., Sabu gained international fame through promotions like Japan’s FMW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

His first stint with ECW lasted from 1993 to 1995 before returning later that year for a defining five-year run. Sabu’s wild matches, use of weapons, and daredevil leaps off chairs and ropes helped shape the hardcore wrestling genre and influenced a generation of wrestlers.

Tributes from around the wrestling world poured in following the news of his death. ECW alum Francine wrote, “My heart is broken. Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always.” Rob Van Dam, Sabu’s longtime in-ring rival and ally, honored him with a simple upward-pointing finger emoji—Sabu’s signature pose.

The Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron), another ECW and WWE star, posted, “Rest In Peace Sabu… Thank you, I love you, I’ll miss you… I’m totally devastated.” WWE star Damian Priest also paid tribute with a broken heart emoji and the same iconic finger-pointing gesture.

Sabu’s legacy is deeply etched into the history of pro wrestling. He was not only a fan favorite but also an innovator who redefined what could happen inside and outside the ring. His death is a huge loss to the wrestling world, but his influence will be remembered forever.