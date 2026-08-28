Wrexham vs Birmingham City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Championship Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Wrexham vs Birmingham City LIVE Streaming: Wrexham will host Birmingham City in an intriguing EFL Championship 2026-27 encounter at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, August 28. Both teams are still searching for their first league victory of the season after registering two draws from their opening two matches. Wrexham have drawn 1-1 against Cardiff City and Watford, while Birmingham played out a goalless draw with Sheffield United before being held 2-2 by Bristol City. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live on TV and online in the UK, USA, India and Australia.

Wrexham vs Birmingham City Championship Match Details

Match: Wrexham vs Birmingham City, EFL Championship 2026-27

Wrexham vs Birmingham City, EFL Championship 2026-27 Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Friday, August 28, 2026 Venue: The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales

The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, August 29) / 8:00 PM UK Time / 3:00 PM ET / 5:00 AM AEST

12:30 AM IST (Saturday, August 29) / 8:00 PM UK Time / 3:00 PM ET / 5:00 AM AEST Referee: Robert Jones

Where to Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Friday, August 28.

How to Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can follow the Wrexham vs Birmingham City Championship clash through their Sky Sports coverage. The fixture will begin at 8:00 PM UK time on Friday.

Where to Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City through Paramount+. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, August 28.

How to Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Wrexham vs Birmingham City Championship match on FanCode. There will be no television broadcast of the fixture in India. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City Live in Australia?

Football fans in Australia can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live on beIN Sports. The match will begin at 5:00 AM AEST on Saturday, August 29.

Wrexham vs Birmingham City Predicted Playing XIs

Wrexham Predicted XI: Anthony Patterson; Zak Vyner, Dominic Hyam, Callum Doyle; Danny Imray, Ben Whiteman, Ollie Rathbone, George Thomason; Nathan Broadhead, Lewis O’Brien; Sam Smith.

Birmingham City Predicted XI: James Beadle; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Phil Neumann, Christoph Klarer, Alexander Cochrane; Tomoki Iwata, Jhon Solis; Carlos Vicente, Paik Seung-Ho, Jay Stansfield; August Priske.