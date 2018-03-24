Bengal keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha powered his club Mohun Bagan to a sensational 10 wickets victory against BNR Recreation Club in a JC Mukherjee Trophy encounter. The Sunrisers Hyderabad player ahead of the gruelling season of the Indian Premier League had a spectacular warm-up with the willow and blasted 14 sixes and four fours in his 20 ball innings finishing the game 102 not out.

Wriddhiman Saha slammed a 20-ball century in a local club match to warm up in style for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The wicket-keeper batsman who has been recovering from a crucial hamstring injury single-handedly led his side to a triumphant victory with an innings that will go down in the record books of Indian cricket. In a club match between Mohun Bagan and BNR Recreation Club on Saturday, Saha took on the bowlers in spectacular fashion and announced his injury comeback with the bat.

The wicket-keeper batsman after being sidelined with a hamstring pull has not featured for team India lately. While he has always proved his mettle with the gloves, Saha remains a gritty batsman known more of a rescuer than a swashbuckler. He plundered a 20-ball 102 for Bagan against BNR in Kalighat and earned his side a 10-wicket victory. Batting first at a JC Mukherjee Trophy encounter, BNR Recreation Club posted a 151/7 on board in 20 overs, in response to which Saha (102*) and his opening partner Abhishek Das (28*) achieved the target without losing a sweat.

Bagan might have gone into the game as favourites having an international player in their ranks, but few would have expected the exploits from Saha. In his stunning innings which lasted only 20 balls, Saha blasted 14 sixes and four fours, failing on two deliveries which he couldn’t put past the ropes. He finished the game with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 510. The T20 match was a treat for both the players and the fans who witnessed a local lad take the scene by storm with his remarkable explosive batting. It was a reminder of what Saha can bring with him to his new IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad apart from some magnificent keeping.

The fiery innings for Mohun Bagan from Saha was a reminiscence of his exploits with the bat in the finals of the Indian Premier League in 2014 when his 55-ball 115 took Punjab to a staggering total of 199 in 20 overs. However, Manish Pandey’s gritty 94 and significant contributions from Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan helped the Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the total with 3 balls to spare.

Wriddhiman Saha, who has previously represented the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, will play in the IPL 2018 for Sunrisers Hyderabad under the able captaincy of David Warner. He was picked for Rs 5 crore in the IPL player auction and has already sent out a message to the Sunrisers who would be happy to see their player get in touch right before the start of the tournament.

