WTC 2025-27: India’s WTC Final Hopes Get Lifeline After South Africa Stun Australia | What Team India Must Do To Qualify

India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: South Africa’s emphatic win over Australia has kept the race for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final wide open, but India still have significant ground to cover. Currently sitting fifth with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, India need a strong finish in their remaining seven Tests to improve their position in the standings.

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in two Tests before taking on Australia in a five-match home series. However, winning matches alone may not be enough to secure qualification, as the results of their direct rivals will also play a crucial role. With only the top two teams progressing to the final, India must combine consistent performances with favorable outcomes elsewhere to keep their hopes alive.

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Where India Stand After South Africa’s Win

Australia continue to lead the WTC standings, but their defeat has given the chasing teams an opportunity to close the gap. New Zealand are second, with South Africa third, while Bangladesh are currently ahead of India in fourth place.

Here are the latest standings

1. Australia: 75.00 PCT — 108 points from 12 Tests.

2. New Zealand: 72.22 PCT — 52 points from six Tests.

3. South Africa: 66.67 PCT — 48 points from six Tests.

4. Bangladesh: 55.56 PCT — 40 points from six Tests.

5. India: 51.52 PCT — 68 points from 11 Tests.

6. England: 38.54 PCT — 74 points from 16 Tests, after a 14-point deduction.

7. Sri Lanka: 33.33 PCT — 24 points from six Tests.

8. West Indies: 20.83 PCT — 30 points from 12 Tests, after a two-point deduction.

9. Pakistan: 4.63 PCT — five points from nine Tests, after a 19-point deduction.

The top two teams at the end of the league phase will qualify for the WTC final in 2027. Teams are ranked by points percentage rather than the total number of points collected.

India’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario

India have seven Tests left in the current cycle: two against New Zealand and five against Australia at home. Those series represent their main opportunity to climb the standings and put pressure on the teams currently above them.

With a PCT of 51.52, India cannot afford a prolonged run of dropped points. Winning the majority of their remaining matches would strengthen their position, while defeats or draws could leave them dependent on results elsewhere.

A target of 60 PCT has been identified as a possible benchmark for India’s qualification push. However, reaching that mark would not automatically secure a place in the final, as the eventual cut-off will depend on how the other contenders perform.

How South Africa’s Victory Over Australia Helps India

South Africa’s result has prevented Australia from extending their advantage at the top of the table. It also reinforces the Proteas’ own challenge for a place in the final, with their current PCT of 66.67 keeping them firmly in contention.

For India, the ideal scenario would involve Australia, New Zealand and South Africa dropping points in their remaining fixtures. Since only two teams can qualify, India need to make up ground on several rivals rather than focus on one team alone.

The result keeps the race competitive, but India will still need to produce results on the field to turn that opening into a genuine qualification push.

Bangladesh Also Threaten India’s WTC Final Hopes

Bangladesh occupy fourth place with a PCT of 55.56, ahead of India’s 51.52. Their position makes them another important team to watch as the cycle progresses.

Bangladesh have six Tests remaining. Their results could have a direct impact on India’s chances, particularly if they continue collecting points and maintain their advantage in the standings.

India therefore face a two-part challenge: maximise their own points haul and hope the teams above them lose enough ground to bring the top two within reach.

WTC Final 2027: What India Need To Do Next

The points system awards 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw, with deductions possible for slow over-rates. Every match in India’s remaining schedule could prove decisive.

India’s route to the final is still open, but their margin for error is limited. A strong performance against New Zealand and Australia, combined with dropped points from their direct rivals, could revive their campaign.

South Africa’s win has added another twist to the WTC race. Whether India can capitalise will depend on consistency across their remaining Tests—and on how the teams above them finish the cycle.