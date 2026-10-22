WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings: South Africa Thrash Australia in Gqeberha as Proteas Stay in Hunt For Final | Check Full Updated Standings

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings: South Africa strengthened their bid for a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final after defeating Australia by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha on Thursday (Oct 22). Captain Temba Bavuma’s magnificent 179 and Marco Jansen’s five-wicket haul powered the Proteas to a remarkable victory, helping them level the series 1-1. The result also boosted South Africa’s position in the WTC 2025-27 standings, with Australia continuing to lead the table. New Zealand and South Africa occupy the next two places, while India remain fifth. Here is a look at the latest WTC standings and South Africa’s position in the race for the final.

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings: South Africa Strengthen Their Position

South Africa’s victory in Gqeberha came after a challenging start to the Test, with the hosts slipping to 20/2 on the opening day and 110/6 on the second. Rain interruptions had also reduced playing time during the first two days, making the eventual result even more impressive.

Bavuma rescued the innings with a superb 179, while Jansen and Simon Harmer added valuable half-centuries to help South Africa recover and post a competitive total. Jansen then dismantled Australia’s batting order, taking five wickets as the visitors were dismissed for just 99 in their first innings and forced to follow on.

Australia fought back in the second innings through Travis Head, who scored 121, and lower-order resistance from Scott Boland. However, South Africa maintained the pressure and eventually bowled Australia out to complete an innings victory. The result keeps the Proteas firmly in contention for a place in the WTC Final scheduled for June 2027.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Full Updated Standings

1. Australia: Played 12, won 9, lost 3, drawn 0, deductions 0, 108 points, PCT 75.00.

Played 12, won 9, lost 3, drawn 0, deductions 0, 108 points, PCT 75.00. 2. New Zealand: Played 6, won 4, lost 1, drawn 1, deductions 0, 52 points, PCT 72.22.

Played 6, won 4, lost 1, drawn 1, deductions 0, 52 points, PCT 72.22. 3. South Africa: Played 6, won 4, lost 2, drawn 0, deductions 0, 48 points, PCT 66.67.

Played 6, won 4, lost 2, drawn 0, deductions 0, 48 points, PCT 66.67. 4. Bangladesh: Played 6, won 3, lost 2, drawn 1, deductions 0, 40 points, PCT 55.56.

Played 6, won 3, lost 2, drawn 1, deductions 0, 40 points, PCT 55.56. 5. India: Played 11, won 5, lost 4, drawn 2, deductions 0, 68 points, PCT 51.52.

Played 11, won 5, lost 4, drawn 2, deductions 0, 68 points, PCT 51.52. 6. England: Played 16, won 7, lost 8, drawn 1, deductions 14, 74 points, PCT 38.54.

Played 16, won 7, lost 8, drawn 1, deductions 14, 74 points, PCT 38.54. 7. Sri Lanka: Played 6, won 1, lost 2, drawn 3, deductions 0, 24 points, PCT 33.33.

Played 6, won 1, lost 2, drawn 3, deductions 0, 24 points, PCT 33.33. 8. West Indies: Played 12, won 2, lost 8, drawn 2, deductions 2, 30 points, PCT 20.83.

Played 12, won 2, lost 8, drawn 2, deductions 2, 30 points, PCT 20.83. 9. Pakistan: Played 9, won 2, lost 7, drawn 0, deductions 19, 5 points, PCT 4.63.