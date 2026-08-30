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Home > Sports News > WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan dropped to ninth and last place after a 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s. England climbed to sixth, while Australia retained top spot. Check the latest ICC World Test Championship standings, points and percentage.

England climbed to fifth place on the WTC 2025-27 points table after a 194-run win over Pakistan at Lord's. Image Credit: X/@englandcricket
England climbed to fifth place on the WTC 2025-27 points table after a 194-run win over Pakistan at Lord's. Image Credit: X/@englandcricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 23:24 IST

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Under Joe Root’s captaincy, England continued their winning form as they overwhelmed Pakistan by 194 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday. After setting a tough target of 389, Pakistan were dismissed for 194 thanks only to Saud Shakeel’s 97, which was not enough to save the game. England’s bowlers, led by Ollie Robinson, were too powerful. The win gave England not just their first home series win in two years but also affected the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table. As a result, although England advanced to a mid-table position, Pakistan were dragged all the way to the end of the ranking table due to another loss.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Tied Draws No Result Points Percentage
1 Australia 10 8 2 0 0 0 96 80
2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75
3 New Zealand 6 4 1 0 1 0 52 72.22
4 Bangladesh 6 3 2 0 1 0 40 55.56
5 India 11 5 4 0 2 0 68 51.52
6 England 15 6 8 0 1 0 62 34.44
7 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 0 3 0 24 33.33
8 West Indies 12 2 8 0 2 0 30 20.83
9 Pakistan 8 2 6 0 0 0 16 16.67

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: England Climbs to 5th Position With 194-Run Win

England began their Pakistan series with a terrible ranking of almost half the WTC standings but have been raising their status bit by bit through consecutive wins. By winning the first Test at Headingley and then playing a dominant performance at Lord’s, Joe Root’s team has been earning WTC points that have been of great value to them. The victories have raised England’s ratio of points and have also fortified their dreams of staying in the run for a slot in the 2027 WTC Final.

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The home team appears more evenly-matched these days. The hosts’ pace combo is headed up by Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue, who have been a handful for Pakistan’s batsmen to handle.

WTC Points Table: Pakistan Stoops to Last Place

Pakistan’s woes in Test cricket have not yet come to an end as they finished last in the WTC 2025-27 standings after two back-to-back defeats in England. They have now lost five out of the seven games they played in the current cycle and are going into the final Test at Edgbaston under great pressure. Their batting is the biggest issue throughout the series as they never even reached the 200 mark in any innings. 

Saud Shakeel gave them assurance with the bat, and Mohammad Abbas bowled well. However, Pakistan have failed to stand up to England’s top-class pace bowling on a regular basis. After this loss, they have the worst points percentage out of all nine teams in the championship.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Result: England Crush Pakistan by 194 Runs at Lord’s, Seal Series 2-0

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WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland vs PakistanWTC Points table

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WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings
WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings
WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings
WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan Stoop To Bottom After 194-Run Defeat to England at Lord’s — Check Full Standings

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