WTC 2025 Final: AB de Villiers’ Big Warning To Australia vs South Africa

With the ICC World Test Championship Final approaching fast, former South African star AB de Villiers has issued a strong message to Australia, underestimate South Africa at your own peril. The two teams will face off at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 11, with the Proteas aiming to lift their maiden WTC title.

Despite South Africa’s relatively inexperienced squad, De Villiers believes they’ve built something remarkable that could surprise many, including the more seasoned Australian side.

Young Blood, Big Dreams

South Africa’s squad for the final features several exciting but uncapped or little-experienced players such as Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch. Yet, despite the absence of extensive Test experience, their performance so far has been nothing short of impressive.

In an ICC video, De Villiers shared his thoughts on the Proteas’ unexpected journey to the final.

“Yeah. I think that to all of our surprise, the Proteas have managed to qualify for the final. I say surprise because I feel there are more experienced, more well-oiled teams out there like Australia. It is the teams that have the most experience with regards to the five-day test match format that come out on top consistently. Where I feel the Proteas are lacking a little bit in that area, they have found a way to create something incredibly special within that team. With a lot of youngsters, a lot of inexperienced players, they have managed to gel together and find a culture,” said De Villiers.

He emphasized that despite the youth, the squad is packed with match-winners and driven leaders.

“I think there are a few nice leaders as well, such as Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma. Even Marco Jansen can consider himself a senior player. They just seem to lead with a lot of inspiration which I really enjoy. If there is one thing that you should not be doing against a South African team, it is to underestimate them and to put their backs up against the wall, because that is when you see the best of them very resilient unit, and I believe they will be resilient at Lord’s,” he added.

A Battle of Momentum

De Villiers also offered advice to his own team, urging them to seize moments of dominance and not let go of the momentum once they have it.

“I have always found the best way to play against them is to fight fire with fire. It does not necessarily mean it is going to work for everyone. Individually, I felt that that is the best way to approach it,” he explained.

South Africa topped the WTC standings with an impressive run — eight victories, three defeats, and a draw. This consistency under pressure has fueled their confidence heading into the final.

Proteas Name a Balanced Mix

South Africa’s 15-member squad includes a mix of dependable seniors and energetic newcomers. Captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side with a batting unit comprising the likes of De Zorzi, Rickelton, and Markram at the top.

Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham bolster the middle order, while Kyle Verreynne will handle wicketkeeping duties and support the lower-order batting.

Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen bring all-round depth, and the return of Lungi Ngidi adds firepower to a pace attack that already includes Rabada, Paterson, and Bosch.

Spin options are headlined by Keshav Maharaj, alongside Senuran Muthusamy. The squad remains largely unchanged from their previous series, with Ngidi replacing youngster Kwena Maphaka and Matthew Breetzke making way for Rickelton.

South Africa Squad for WTC Final 2025:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

