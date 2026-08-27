WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenario: Can Shubman Gill-Led India Still Reach The WTC Final After IND vs SL 2nd Test Draw?

India WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenario: India’s hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship 2027 final have suffered another setback after their second Test against Sri Lanka ended in a draw in Colombo on Thursday (Aug 27). The result left Shubman Gill’s side in fifth position in the WTC 2025-27 standings, with India now needing a near-perfect run in their remaining matches to stay in contention for a place in the summit clash at The Oval. Here is a look at India’s qualification scenario and the updated WTC points table.

India WTC 2027 Qualification Scenario

India now have seven Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle and need to win at least six of those matches to keep their qualification hopes firmly alive. With their points percentage currently at 51.51, Shubman Gill and his team have very little margin for error in the remainder of the cycle.

India can afford one defeat among their remaining seven Tests, but their qualification hopes would then also depend on results involving their rivals. In particular, India would benefit if either South Africa or Australia drop points in their remaining contests, giving the Indian team a chance to climb the table.

What Happened After IND vs SL 2nd Test?

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw, leaving both sides in the same positions in the WTC standings. India remain fifth, while Sri Lanka are sixth. India moved to 68 points from 11 matches, taking their points percentage to 51.51%.

The result also meant India could not move above Bangladesh, who remain fourth with a points percentage of 55.56%. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, moved to 24 points from six matches but remained on 33.33%.

WTC Standings After IND vs SL 2nd Test

1. Australia: 10 played, 8 won, 2 lost, 0 draws, 96 points, 80.00%

10 played, 8 won, 2 lost, 0 draws, 96 points, 80.00% 2. South Africa: 4 played, 3 won, 1 lost, 0 draws, 36 points, 75.00%

4 played, 3 won, 1 lost, 0 draws, 36 points, 75.00% 3. New Zealand: 6 played, 4 won, 1 lost, 1 draw, 52 points, 72.22%

6 played, 4 won, 1 lost, 1 draw, 52 points, 72.22% 4. Bangladesh: 6 played, 3 won, 2 lost, 1 draw, 40 points, 55.56%

6 played, 3 won, 2 lost, 1 draw, 40 points, 55.56% 5. India: 11 played, 5 won, 4 lost, 2 draws, 68 points, 51.51%

11 played, 5 won, 4 lost, 2 draws, 68 points, 51.51% 6. Sri Lanka: 6 played, 1 won, 2 lost, 3 draws, 24 points, 33.33%

6 played, 1 won, 2 lost, 3 draws, 24 points, 33.33% 7. England: 14 played, 5 won, 8 lost, 1 draw, 14 points deducted, 50 points, 29.76%

14 played, 5 won, 8 lost, 1 draw, 14 points deducted, 50 points, 29.76% 8. West Indies: 12 played, 2 won, 8 lost, 2 draws, 2 points deducted, 30 points, 20.83%

12 played, 2 won, 8 lost, 2 draws, 2 points deducted, 30 points, 20.83% 9. Pakistan: 7 played, 2 won, 5 lost, 0 draws, 8 points deducted, 16 points, 19.05%

India’s Remaining WTC Tests

India have seven matches left in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. Their remaining schedule includes Test cricket against New Zealand and Australia, with the upcoming fixtures becoming crucial to their hopes of finishing among the top two teams.

India WTC Qualification: How Many Wins Are Needed?

India need to win six of their remaining seven Tests to give themselves the strongest possible chance of reaching the WTC Final. A run of six victories and one defeat would significantly improve their points percentage, although qualification would still depend on the performances of other contenders.

A seventh victory would put India in an even stronger position, but the team can no longer afford a series of poor results. Any further sequence of defeats or draws would make their qualification path increasingly dependent on rivals dropping points.

What If India Lose One of Their Remaining Tests?

India can still remain in the qualification race with one defeat from their final seven Tests, provided they win the other six and receive favourable results elsewhere. One loss would leave very little room for additional dropped points, making every remaining Test increasingly important.