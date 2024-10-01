India continue to comfortably sit at the top with eight wins in 11 matches with 98 points and a point percentage of 74.24 per cent.

ndia continued to assert its authority in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship by fighting against the odds to complete a series sweep over Bangladesh.

After India completed a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in Kanpur, India extended the difference between the top two sides.

Australia and Sri Lanka remain the closest competitors to challenging India’s dominance at the top. The Baggy Greens continue to breathe down India’s necks in the second spot with 90 points in 12 matches and a point percentage of 62.50 per cent.

Sri Lanka, who made New Zealand’s stay in the subcontinent a nightmare with a 2-0 series sweep, climbed to the third spot. In nine matches, Sri Lanka have tasted success five times and have accumulated 60 points with a point percentage of 55.56 per cent.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, dropped to the seventh spot despite putting up a valiant display against India. After eight games, Bangladesh have won three matches, lost five and boasts 33 points with a point percentage of 34.38 per cent.

Bangladesh’s first innings lasted over four days, with rain affecting Days 1, two, and three. Almost half of the second Test was lost to weather and a wet pitch. They managed to finish at 233, reaching that total courtesy of Mominul Haque’s 107.

In reply, India were rampant and came hard at Bangladesh bowlers and declared 285/9 after playing just 34.4 overs. The free-scoring India team became the fastest to hit 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in a Test inning.

Their risk-and-reward approach paid off and helped them take a 52-run lead. In reply, Bangladesh succumbed to India’s prowess and folded on 146. India comfortably chased down the target to seal a 7-wicket win.

