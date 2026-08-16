WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia’s PCT Plunges From 87.50% to 77.78% After Bangladesh Defeat | Check Updated Standings

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh have pulled off their first win on Australian soil, defeating the hosts by 9 wickets in the opening Test at the Marrara Oval in Darwin. While Australia came into this game as overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh, who had not played a red-ball fixture Down Under in 20 years, it’s the hosts, who have been comprehensively outplayed. With that, Australia’s percentage points in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) table have also dropped significantly, making it tricky for them to reach the final. Check the updated standings here.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 4: Australia retain top spot despite humbling loss to Bangladesh

Team Played Won Lost Draw PCT Australia 7 7 2 0 77.78 South Africa 4 3 1 0 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 72.22 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 66.67 India 9 4 4 1 48.15 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 41.67 England 13 4 8 1 24.36 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 22.22 West Indies 12 2 8 2 20.83

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 4: Cameron Green showcases grit but Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s crucial fifer downs Australia

Coming into Day 4, the home side needed to bat the whole day to set a formidable target for the Bangla Tigers. With Australia 67 runs still in arrears, the set Cameron Green and Alex Carey needed to bat long and deep to give their side a chance. Nevertheless, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was quite to score off as he started by getting Carey for 30 to break a promising 50-run stand.

The spin-bowling all-rounder beat Beau Webster’s defences, dismissing him for 5 and followed it up with getting Pat Cummins too in the first session as victory for Bangladesh was well within sight. With Green holding the fort, the Aussies somehow wiped the deficit and went to lunch 15 runs ahead. After Taskin Ahmed broke Mitchell Starc’s resistance, Green brought up his first Test ton on home soil, putting to rest the questions raised about his spot. But Hasan Mahmud claimed his wicket with a delivery that kept down as the lanky all-rounder bottom-edged it onto the stumps. Mehidy’s fifth victim proved to be Nathan Lyon, leaving the visitors 57 to chase down.

Although Josh Hazlewood cleaned up Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam played some enterprising strokes to finish off the match with nine wickets to spare.