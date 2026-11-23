WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final suffered another setback after their opening Test against New Zealand ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, November 23. Despite securing a massive 352-run first-innings lead, India failed to claim all 10 wickets in New Zealand’s second innings and had to settle for four points.

The result saw India’s points percentage (PCT) drop from 51.52 to 50.00, although Shubman Gill’s side retained fourth position in the WTC standings. New Zealand, meanwhile, slipped from second to third with a PCT of 66.67, allowing Australia to move ahead of them. Defending champions South Africa continued to occupy the top spot with a PCT of 75.

WTC Points Table 2025-27 After India vs New Zealand 1st Test

India have accumulated 72 points from 12 matches in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, registering five victories, four defeats and three draws. New Zealand have 56 points from seven matches, with four wins, one defeat and two draws.

Here is the updated WTC 2025-27 standings after the first India vs New Zealand Test:

South Africa: Played 8, Won 6, Lost 2, Drawn 0 – 72 points, PCT 75.00 Australia: Played 13, Won 9, Lost 4, Drawn 0 – 108 points, PCT 69.23 New Zealand: Played 7, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 2 – 56 points, PCT 66.67 India: Played 12, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 3 – 72 points, PCT 50.00 Bangladesh: Played 9, Won 3, Lost 4, Drawn 2 – 44 points, PCT 40.74 England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1 – 74 points, PCT 38.54 West Indies: Played 14, Won 3, Lost 8, Drawn 3 – 46 points, PCT 27.38 Sri Lanka: Played 8, Won 1, Lost 3, Drawn 4 – 13 points, PCT 13.54 Pakistan: Played 11, Won 3, Lost 7, Drawn 1 – 16 points, PCT 12.12

Standings updated as of November 23, 2026.

How Did India vs New Zealand 1st Test Affect WTC Points Table?

India entered the Wellington Test with 68 points from 11 matches and a PCT of 51.52. A victory would have earned them 12 points and significantly improved their position in the qualification race.

However, the draw meant both teams received four points each. India’s points tally increased to 72, but their PCT dropped to 50.00 because the additional match reduced their overall percentage of points earned.

New Zealand also experienced a decline in their PCT, falling from 72.22 to 66.67. Despite collecting four points, the Black Caps dropped below Australia in the standings and moved to third position.

South Africa continue to lead the championship with 72 points and a PCT of 75.00. Australia occupy second place with 108 points and a PCT of 69.23, keeping both teams ahead of India and New Zealand.

Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final?

India remain mathematically in contention for a place in the 2027 World Test Championship final, but their qualification prospects have become considerably more challenging following the Wellington draw.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final. India currently have six Tests remaining in the cycle, including the second Test against New Zealand and the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Winning all six remaining matches would take India to a maximum of 144 points from 18 Tests, translating to a PCT of 66.67. However, even that may not guarantee qualification, as the final outcome will also depend on results involving their direct competitors.

India will therefore need to produce a strong finish and hope that South Africa, Australia and New Zealand drop crucial points in their remaining fixtures.

India To Face New Zealand In Christchurch For Second Test

India will next face New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting November 27.

The match will be particularly important for Shubman Gill’s side, who cannot afford another disappointing result if they want to improve their position in the WTC standings.

New Zealand will subsequently face Australia in a four-match Test series away from home. India, meanwhile, will host Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in early 2027.

With the WTC final qualification race entering a crucial phase, the Christchurch Test could prove decisive in determining whether India can revive their campaign.