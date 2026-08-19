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Home > Sports News > WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings

WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings

Team India wrapped up a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka on Day 5 of the first of the two Tests at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, moments before the heavy downpour.

WTC Points Table: India's 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Galle Takes Their Percentage Points Past 50 | Check Updated Standings. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
WTC Points Table: India's 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Galle Takes Their Percentage Points Past 50 | Check Updated Standings. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 13:55 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Team India wrapped up a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka on Day 5 of the first of the two Tests at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, moments before the heavy downpour. The victory also means that Shubman Gill and co. have kept themselves alive in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at the Kia Oval in London. But has India’s WTC standing improved from fifth following the victory in Galle?

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Have India’s and Sri Lanka’s standings in the World Test Championship points table improved after the opening game?

While India’s percentage points have surged to 53.33, they are still stuck on fifth behind Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are also on sixth and their percentage points have slumped to 33.33, making the goal of reaching the WTC final a lot harder.

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Team Played Won Lost Draw PCT
Australia 7 7 2 0 77.78
South Africa 4 3 1 0 75.00
New Zealand 6 4 1 1 72.22
Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 66.67
India 10 5 4 1 53.33
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 33.33
England 13 4 8 1 24.36
Pakistan 6 2 4 0 22.22
West Indies 12 2 8 2 20.83

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Manav Suthar takes 10 wickets in the match to give India a 1-0 lead

The hosts began Day 5 at 84/4, needing a mountain to climb as they were in pursuit of 372. Sonal Dinusha, who hit a ton in the first innings was on the crease with Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva. Both batters navigated through the first hour of the final day without much fuss but De Silva and Dickwella were dismissed in a space of a few overs, putting away any hopes of a Sri Lankan victory.

At lunch, the home side were 175/6 but the innings didn’t last long as Manav Suthar picked the remaining four wickets to wrap up a 165-run victory and give Team India a 1-0 series lead. Dinusha top-scored with 84 but it was always going to be an uphill task chasing 372 on a Day 5 surface. Suthar, the off-spinner, picked 10 scalps in the match.

For the tourists, the batting of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel in the first innings, followed by Rishabh Pant in the second were the positives. The second and final Test begins on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

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WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings
Tags: IND Vs SLshubman gillSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings

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WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: India’s 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka Takes PCT to 53.33% | Check Updated Standings

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