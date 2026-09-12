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Home > Sports News > WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings

England sealed yet another easy win in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham to complete a 3-0 whitewash. On Day 4, the home side were left to chase down a paltry 130 and they crossed the finish line by eight wickets despite new-ball seamer Mohammad Abbas pegging them back early on by dismissing both openers for ducks.

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings. (Image Credits: X)
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 18:18 IST

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: England sealed yet another easy win in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham to complete a 3-0 whitewash. On Day 4, the home side were left to chase down a paltry 130 and they crossed the finish line by eight wickets despite new-ball seamer Mohammad Abbas pegging them back early on by dismissing both openers for ducks. While Joe Root has started his second tenure as Test captain on a brighter note, it is another setback for Babar Azam, who has managed only one win in four Tests since being reinstated as the skipper.

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Pakistan confined to bottom of the World Test Championship points table after England’s 3-0 series win

Team Played Won Lost Draw PCT
Australia 10 8 2 0 80
South Africa 4 3 1 0 75
New Zealand 6 4 1 1 72.22
Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 55.56
India 11 5 4 2 51.22
England 16 7 8 1 34.44
Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 33.33
West Indies 12 2 8 2 20.83
Pakistan 9 2 7 0 14.81

ENG vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Joe Root and Jordan Cox take England over the line to seal a 3-0 series whitewash

While Pakistan mounted a tremendous fightback in the second innings of the Test, the home side were again too good for the third consecutive Test. Despite finding themselves at 2-2 at one stage, the Englishmen didn’t panic as Jordan Cox joined hands with England skipper Joe Root to take their side over the line in a chase of 130 with eight wickets to spare.

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A total of 133 from Pakistan was followed by 453 from the hosts as they took a 320-run lead. By the time, Pakistan erased the deficit, thanks largely to half-centuries from Shan Masood (95) and Babar Azam (76), they were still seven down. However, 21-year-old debutant Razaullah launched a calculated assault, fearlessly hitting sixes against Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson. The all-rounder, who dismissed Root for his first Test wicket, smashed nine maximums in his 63-ball 81 and shared a century stand with Mohammad Abbas, who also chipped in with 42. Atkinson was the pick of England’s bowlers in the second innings with three wickets.

The stand between Root (62*) and Cox (59*) amounted to 128 off only 143 deliveries.

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WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket teamwtc 2025-27

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WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings

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WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2025-27: Pakistan Confined To Last Spot As England Seal 3-0 Whitewash At Edgbaston | Check Updated Standings

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