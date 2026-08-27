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Home > Sports News > WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings

WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings

Sri Lanka denied India a victory in the second and final Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo as they pulled off an epic draw on Day five of the fixture.

WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:26 IST

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka denied India a victory in the second and final Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo as they pulled off an epic draw on Day five of the fixture. Sonal Dinusha, who scored a hundred in the first innings, followed up with another triple-figure score as he made an unbeaten 133, with the hosts batting for 154 overs making India toil. While the tourists took the series 1-0, they failed to achieve the required 2-0 margin of victory, meaning their percentage points in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table have also dropped. Hence, their chances of playing next year’s final have taken a hit.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: India’s percentage points drop slightly after Sri Lanka cling on for a draw

Going into the second Test, the visitors’ percentage points were 53.33, aided by their 165-run win over Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in the opening Test. However, the draw means it has plumetted to 51.52. A victory could have taken Shubman Gill and co. to fourth in the standings, eclipsing Bangladesh but they still stand fifth.

You Might Be Interested In
Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT
Australia 7 7 2 0 96 77.78
South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00
New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22
Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 40 55.56
India 11 5 4 2 68 51.52
Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 24 33.33
England 14 5 8 1 50 29.76
West Indies 12 2 8 0 30 20.83
Pakistan 7 2 5 2 16 19.05

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: India fail to pick up four wickets on Day 5 as Sonal Dinusha shines again

Entering into Day 5, Sri Lanka held a lead only of 16 with four wickets remaining in the shed. Dinusha’s scalp was always going to be big for India and he batted accordingly in the company of Keshara Nuwantha. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar beat the bat a few times, threatening the batters but the first session went wicketless as Sri Lanka’s lead swelled above 100.

But Suthar sent Nuwantha packing in the first over after lunch for 46, breaking a 112-run stand, with India getting Prabath Jayasuriya’s scalp too. However, they couldn’t dislodge Dinusha, who got to his hundred as Lahiru Kumara’s 90-ball stay equally frustrated India. The likes of Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal tried their hand at bowling before the players finally shook hands to call it a draw.

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WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings
Tags: IND Vs SLSonal DinushaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings

WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings

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WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings
WTC Points Table 2026: India’s PCT Drops After Sri Lanka Hold on For Draw in Colombo to Deny Victory | Check Updated Standings

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