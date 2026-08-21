WTC Points Table: Can Bangladesh Overtake Australia For Top Spot? Check Points Table Scenarios if AUS Win, Lose, or Draw 2nd Test

WTC 2025-27 Standings: Bangladesh have a chance to make another major leap in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings when they face Australia in the second Test at Mackay from Saturday, August 22. Bangladesh stunned Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin, moving to fourth in the table. As of now, Australia remain top, but another defeat would see them drop significantly and Bangladesh move into the qualification places. So ahead of the second Test in Mackay, here are all the permutations explained.

Current WTC 2025-27 Standings

1. Australia: 9 Tests, 7 Wins, 2 Losses, 0 Draws, 84 Points, 77.78 PCT

9 Tests, 7 Wins, 2 Losses, 0 Draws, 84 Points, 77.78 PCT 2. South Africa: 4 Tests, 3 Wins, 1 Loss, 0 Draws, 36 Points, 75.00 PCT

4 Tests, 3 Wins, 1 Loss, 0 Draws, 36 Points, 75.00 PCT 3. New Zealand: 6 Tests, 4 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 Draw, 52 Points, 72.22 PCT

6 Tests, 4 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 Draw, 52 Points, 72.22 PCT 4. Bangladesh: 5 Tests, 3 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 Draw, 40 Points, 66.67 PCT

5 Tests, 3 Wins, 1 Loss, 1 Draw, 40 Points, 66.67 PCT 5. India: 10 Tests, 5 Wins, 4 Losses, 1 Draw, 64 Points, 53.33 PCT

10 Tests, 5 Wins, 4 Losses, 1 Draw, 64 Points, 53.33 PCT 6. Sri Lanka: 5 Tests, 1 Win, 2 Losses, 2 Draws, 20 Points, 33.33 PCT

5 Tests, 1 Win, 2 Losses, 2 Draws, 20 Points, 33.33 PCT 7. England: 13 Tests, 4 Wins, 8 Losses, 1 Draw, 38 Points, 24.36 PCT

13 Tests, 4 Wins, 8 Losses, 1 Draw, 38 Points, 24.36 PCT 8. Pakistan: 6 Tests, 2 Wins, 4 Losses, 0 Draws, 16 Points, 22.22 PCT

6 Tests, 2 Wins, 4 Losses, 0 Draws, 16 Points, 22.22 PCT 9. West Indies: 12 Tests, 2 Wins, 8 Losses, 2 Draws, 30 Points, 20.83 PCT

Australia currently lead the standings, while Bangladesh sit fourth after their historic nine-wicket victory in Darwin. The ICC’s latest state of play confirms Australia on 77.78%, South Africa on 75.00%, New Zealand on 72.22% and Bangladesh on 66.67%.

What If Australia Lose the 2nd Test?

A second consecutive defeat to Bangladesh would see Australia finish the series with seven wins and three defeats from 10 Tests. Their points percentage would fall to 70.00%, dropping them from first to fourth in the projected standings.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, would move to four wins, one defeat and one draw from six Tests, taking their points percentage to 72.22%. They would move into a joint-second position with New Zealand, while South Africa would remain first on 75.00%. Bangladesh would therefore complete a remarkable rise from fourth to joint second with a series victory in Australia.

What If Australia Draw the 2nd Test?

A draw in Mackay would leave Australia with seven wins, two defeats and one draw from 10 Tests. Their points percentage would become 73.33%, putting them second behind South Africa’s 75.00% and ahead of New Zealand’s 72.22%.

Bangladesh would move to three wins, one defeat and two draws from six Tests, leaving them on 61.11%. They would remain fourth in the standings, behind Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

What If Australia Win the 2nd Test?

A victory would restore Australia’s dominance at the top. They would finish the series with eight wins and two defeats from 10 Tests, giving them a points percentage of 80.00%. Australia would therefore remain firmly at No. 1.

Bangladesh would fall to three wins, two defeats and one draw from six Tests, reducing their points percentage to 55.56%. They would remain fourth, behind Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Can Bangladesh Dethrone Australia From the Top Spot?

Yes. A Bangladesh victory in Mackay would knock Australia off the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings. However, Bangladesh would not take the No. 1 position themselves. South Africa would remain first on 75.00%, while Bangladesh would climb to joint second with New Zealand at 72.22%. Australia would fall to fourth at 70.00%.

Why Is the 2nd Test Crucial for Bangladesh?

Bangladesh have already secured their first Test victory on Australian soil and now have an opportunity to win their first Test series in Australia. A series victory would also give them a huge boost in the WTC qualification race, placing them alongside New Zealand in second position on points percentage. The ICC says Bangladesh’s historic win in Darwin has put them firmly in contention for a place in the 2027 WTC Final. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

WTC 2025-27: Projected Standings After Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Australia win: Australia 80.00%, South Africa 75.00%, New Zealand 72.22%, Bangladesh 55.56%

Australia 80.00%, South Africa 75.00%, New Zealand 72.22%, Bangladesh 55.56% Australia draw: South Africa 75.00%, Australia 73.33%, New Zealand 72.22%, Bangladesh 61.11%

South Africa 75.00%, Australia 73.33%, New Zealand 72.22%, Bangladesh 61.11% Australia lose: South Africa 75.00%, New Zealand 72.22%, Bangladesh 72.22%, Australia 70.00%

The second Test at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay begins on Saturday, August 22. The result will have major implications for both teams as they continue their campaigns for a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval in June 2027. :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}