WTC Points Table Updated: Babar Azam’s Fifty in Vain; West Indies Beat Pakistan by 90 Runs in 1st Test | Check Latest Standings

WI vs PAK, 1st Test: Babar Azam’s half-century went in vain as Pakistan crashed to a 90-run defeat on Day 4 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. With a modest 211 to chase but against a refined bowling attack on a spicy pitch, Babar stood all but was stranded on 58 as the Caribbeans’ bowlers proved to be too good, led by Jayden Seales’ five-wicket haul. Mohammad Abbas swung for the hills for his 23, cracking four boundaries after coming to bat at 71/9 but the tourists were never going to get even anywhere closer to the target. As a result, they continue to be at the bottom of the 2025-27 cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

WI vs PAK, 1st Test: How many Tests have Pakistan won in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle?

Pakistan’s only win in this cycle came against South Africa in Lahore last year. Here’s the updated WTC table:

Team Played Won Lost Draw PCT Australia 8 7 1 0 87.50 South Africa 4 3 1 0 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 72.22 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 58.33 India 9 4 4 1 48.15 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 41.67 England 13 4 8 1 24.36 West Indies 11 2 7 2 22.73 Pakistan 5 1 4 0 6.67

WI vs PAK, 1st Test: Where did Pakistan lose the game?

The tourists performed significantly poor with the bat in the first innings, allowing the West Indies to claw their way back from a dominant position. With Pakistan comfortably placed at 244/3 at one stage, they endured a collapse once Shan Masood, who scored a gritty 109, was dismissed. Pakistan lost their remaining seven wickets only for 38 runs to be bowled out for 282 and thereby conceded a precious 29-run lead. The visitors had sparked a batting collapse of the Caribbeans too but failed to capitalise.

In the second innings, the sub-continent nation had the West Indies 93/7 at one stage but Shamar Joseph’s 27-ball 38 pushed their lead past 150, while other bowlers eventually dragged it to 210. The fourth innings saw only Babar (58*), Mohammad Rizwan (11) and Abbas (23) reach triple figures as the visitors crashed to 120. Pakistan conceding 52 extras in two innings equally proved to be costly.

It also marked their eighth loss in as many overseas Tests, dating back to the tour of Australia in late 2023.