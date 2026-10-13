WTC Standings Updates: Australia Establish Firm Grip on Top After Beating South Africa, Check Latest Standings After SA vs AUS 1st Test

WTC Standings Updates: Australia strengthened their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after securing a comprehensive 214-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Durban. Josh Hazlewood delivered a match-winning performance with the ball, claiming a career-best six wickets for 49 runs in South Africa’s second innings. Chasing a daunting target of 421, the Proteas were dismissed for 206 despite Aiden Markram’s determined 75 off 237 deliveries. Here is a look at the updated WTC 2025-27 standings as of Tuesday (Oct 13), following the conclusion of the SA vs AUS first Test.

Australia Strengthen Hold on Top Spot in WTC Standings

Australia remain firmly at the summit of the World Test Championship standings after adding another victory to their impressive campaign. They have played 11 matches, winning nine and losing two, with 108 points and a points percentage (PCT) of 81.82. Their commanding win over South Africa further consolidates their position at the top of the table.

New Zealand occupy second place with 52 points from six matches and a PCT of 72.22. South Africa are third with 36 points from five Tests and a PCT of 60.00. Bangladesh sit fourth with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56, while India are fifth after collecting 68 points from 11 matches at a PCT of 51.52.

South Africa Remain Third Despite Defeat Against Australia

South Africa suffered a heavy defeat in Durban after failing to chase Australia’s target of 421 runs. Aiden Markram offered resistance with a patient 75, but Hazlewood’s devastating spell with the second new ball ended the hosts’ hopes of mounting a comeback. Despite the loss, South Africa remain third in the WTC standings with 36 points and a PCT of 60.00.

India Stay Fifth in WTC 2025-27 Points Table

India occupy fifth position in the current standings, having recorded five wins, four defeats and two draws in 11 matches. They have accumulated 68 points, with a PCT of 51.52. Bangladesh are positioned just above India in fourth place with a higher points percentage of 55.56, despite having played fewer matches.

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings

1. Australia: Played 11, Won 9, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 108, PCT 81.82.

Played 11, Won 9, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 108, PCT 81.82. 2. New Zealand: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 52, PCT 72.22.

Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 52, PCT 72.22. 3. South Africa: Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 36, PCT 60.00.

Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 36, PCT 60.00. 4. Bangladesh: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 1, Points 40, PCT 55.56.

Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 1, Points 40, PCT 55.56. 5. India: Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 2, Points 68, PCT 51.52.

Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 2, Points 68, PCT 51.52. 6. England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Points 74, PCT 38.54.

Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Points 74, PCT 38.54. 7. Sri Lanka: Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 3, Points 24, PCT 33.33.

Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 3, Points 24, PCT 33.33. 8. West Indies: Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83.

Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83. 9. Pakistan: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Drawn 0, Points 5, PCT 4.63.

The standings above reflect the figures provided as of Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026, following Australia’s victory over South Africa in the first Test in Durban.