LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

Bangladesh will have a major opportunity to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship standings if they defeat Australia in the ongoing first Test in Darwin. At Stumps on Day 3 Australia closed at 161/4 in their second innings and still trail Bangladesh by 67 runs. If Bangladesh continue their dominance they could script a historic win over Australia. Here's how the WTC Standings will look if Bangladesh beat Australia in Darwin.

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here
WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:43 IST

WTC Standings: Bangladesh will have a major opportunity to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings if they defeat Australia in the ongoing first Test in Darwin. At Stumps on Day 3 Australia closed at 161/4 in their second innings and still trail Bangladesh by 67 runs. If Bangladesh continue their dominance they could script a historic win over Australia. 

What Will Happen to Bangladesh in WTC Standings If They Beat Australia?

A win over Australia would take Bangladesh’s points percentage to 66.66. They would have three wins and one draw from five matches and would strengthen their position at fourth place in the World Test Championship standings.

You Might Be Interested In

What Will Happen to Australia in WTC Standings If They Lose?

Australia would continue to occupy the top position in the WTC standings despite losing the first Test against Bangladesh. However, their points percentage would fall to 77.78.

WTC Standings (If Bangladesh Beat Australia)

  • Australia: 77.78 PCT
  • South Africa: 75.00 PCT
  • New Zealand: 72.22 PCT
  • Bangladesh: 66.66 PCT
  • India: 48.15 PCT
  • Sri Lanka: 41.67 PCT
  • England: 24.36 PCT
  • Pakistan: 22.22 PCT
  • West Indies: 20.83 PCT

What Happened in the Match?

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the key wicket of Steve Smith to reduce Australia to 161-4 after the third day of the first Test in Darwin on Saturday and move Bangladesh closer to a historic win. At the close Australia trailed the visitors by 67 runs in their second innings, with Cameron Green on 43 and Alex Carey 19.

After being dismissed for 426 shortly after lunch, Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud stunned Australia when he claimed both openers cheaply. Hasan, who took a career-best 6-55 in the first innings, bowled Jake Weatherald (0) and Travis Head (17) in identical fashion, both chopping on to their stumps.

On a good batting strip, Marnus Labuschagne and Smith initially steadied the ship. Labuschagne, who has been out of form and seen his place in the team increasingly come into question, eased to 31 before playing over the top of a straight ball from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and being bowled. Smith, so often Australia’s saviour, batted sensibly but with the score on 122 he got a leading edge to off-spinner Mehidy and chipped it straight back to the bowler.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here
Tags: AUS vs BAN

RELATED News

Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash

Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Fit For India’s Asian Games 2026 Campaign? Latest Update On Ace Pacer’s Injury

LATEST NEWS

Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Fit For India’s Asian Games 2026 Campaign? Latest Update On Ace Pacer’s Injury

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC

Kredily 3.0 Launches KAI, Agentic AI for Payroll and HR, and Expands into AI-Powered Managed Payroll Services

Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Lock Upp 2 ‘Biased’ Claims After Winning Rs 1 Crore: ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’

Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks: Why the Sink Is Getting More Attention in Modern Kitchens

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here
WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here
WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here
WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

QUICK LINKS