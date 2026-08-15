WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

WTC Standings: Bangladesh will have a major opportunity to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings if they defeat Australia in the ongoing first Test in Darwin. At Stumps on Day 3 Australia closed at 161/4 in their second innings and still trail Bangladesh by 67 runs. If Bangladesh continue their dominance they could script a historic win over Australia.

What Will Happen to Bangladesh in WTC Standings If They Beat Australia?

A win over Australia would take Bangladesh’s points percentage to 66.66. They would have three wins and one draw from five matches and would strengthen their position at fourth place in the World Test Championship standings.

What Will Happen to Australia in WTC Standings If They Lose?

Australia would continue to occupy the top position in the WTC standings despite losing the first Test against Bangladesh. However, their points percentage would fall to 77.78.

WTC Standings (If Bangladesh Beat Australia)

Australia: 77.78 PCT

77.78 PCT South Africa: 75.00 PCT

75.00 PCT New Zealand: 72.22 PCT

72.22 PCT Bangladesh: 66.66 PCT

66.66 PCT India: 48.15 PCT

48.15 PCT Sri Lanka: 41.67 PCT

41.67 PCT England: 24.36 PCT

24.36 PCT Pakistan: 22.22 PCT

22.22 PCT West Indies: 20.83 PCT

What Happened in the Match?

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the key wicket of Steve Smith to reduce Australia to 161-4 after the third day of the first Test in Darwin on Saturday and move Bangladesh closer to a historic win. At the close Australia trailed the visitors by 67 runs in their second innings, with Cameron Green on 43 and Alex Carey 19.

After being dismissed for 426 shortly after lunch, Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud stunned Australia when he claimed both openers cheaply. Hasan, who took a career-best 6-55 in the first innings, bowled Jake Weatherald (0) and Travis Head (17) in identical fashion, both chopping on to their stumps.

On a good batting strip, Marnus Labuschagne and Smith initially steadied the ship. Labuschagne, who has been out of form and seen his place in the team increasingly come into question, eased to 31 before playing over the top of a straight ball from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and being bowled. Smith, so often Australia’s saviour, batted sensibly but with the score on 122 he got a leading edge to off-spinner Mehidy and chipped it straight back to the bowler.