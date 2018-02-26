WWE superstar Roman Reigns emerged victorious in his debut Elimination Chamber match and has now set a date with the reigning, defending and undisputed champion of the world Brock Lesnar. Reigns after defeating RAW WWE superstars John Cena, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Elias and Finn Balor. Reigns will face the Beast Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34. In her official signing, former UFC star Ronda Rousey signed her official WWE contract by slamming The Game Triple H on a table.

Reigns was still on the receiving end as The Monster Among Men delivered two Running Powerslams after the match

With the Road to Wrestlemania getting into the business end, RAW’s last paper view Elimination Chamber came up with major interesting revelations as Big Dog Roman Reigns eclipsed the likes of John Cena, Finn Balor, The Miz, Elias, Braun Strowman in Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to become the No 1 contender. Roman Reigns will now face the Beast Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on the grandest stage of them all — Wrestlemania 34 at New Orleans. Along with that, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Ronda Rousey who made her presence felt in Royal Rumble did exactly the same this time. The newbie in Sports Entertainment Ronda will also feature in wrestling’s biggest spectacle after her successful contract signing.

After making her intentions clear at Royal Rumble that she wants to headline Wrestlemania 34, Ronda was having her official signing in the Raw’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. With RAW general manager Kurt Angle getting in a verbal spat with WWE COO Triple H, Kurt alleged the Triple H and wife Stephani that they are eying revenge after what Rousey did to WWE power couple along with People’s Cham The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) at Wrestlemania 31. Rousey, who always seems to be in a bad mood slammed Triple H through a table. McMahon in return then slapped the former UFC champion and yielded the ring to successfully avoid Ronda’s outburst.

In other Elimination Chamber matches, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained her title against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James in women’s first ever Elimination Chamber Match. While Raw Tag Team champions Cesaro and Sheamus got the better of Titus Worldwide, a Woken Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt. Although the Big Dog outlived everyone including Strowman in Elimination Chamber match, Reigns was still on the receiving end as The Monster Among Men delivered two Running Powerslams after the match.

