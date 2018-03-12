The last stop before Wrestlemania 34, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) paper view Fastlane belonged to WWE champion AJ Styles, who shattered John Cena 's dream of main event WrestleMania 34. AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Cobin, and John Cena to retain the world title. Legend Killer Randy Orton also emerged victorious and clinched his first US title.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) paper view Fastlane was not more than a curtain raiser to the road of Wrestlemania as the final stop before the grandest stage of them all came with minimal revelations. With a formidable line-up of matches including the US title bout between Randy Orton and Bobby Roode, the much anticipated six-pack challenge match for the WWE championship between defending champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Cobin, and John Cena, WWE Fastlane managed to live up to WWE Universe expectations.

WWE Fastlane started with the kick off show between the Tye Dillinger Breezango and Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. The match which was made after a backstage confrontation with the WWE superstars was brought to a conclusion when Dillinger delivered a jaw-breaking super-kick. Next up was WWE Royal Rumble winner and AJ Style’s Wrestlemania opponent Shinsuke Nakamura, who collided with the Bulgarian Rusev to official kickstart WWE Fastlane match after the curtain raiser match.

Here’s how the drama unfolded in WWE Fastlane; check all match results here:

Shinsuke Nakamura continued to remain a major threat to AJ Style’s WWE title as the 2018 Royal Rumble winner got the better of his Fastlane opponent Rusev. Impressing the spectators and WWE Universe with series of near falls, Nakamura got the better of Rusev with his trademark running knee. In the second much-anticipated clash, Viper Randy Ortan ‘RKOed’ his way to become the new United States Championship. Ortan, who is veteran when it comes to WWE accolades, registered his first US title win. Bobby Roode was pinned by the Apex Predator with a RKO (Out of nowhere) when Roode took a leap from the second turnbuckle.

Sadly for the Usos and New Day fans, the Tag Team Championship bout between the two impeccable tag teams ended in a no contest. In Divas action Charlotte Flair retained the gold by defeating Ruby Riott but her celebration was cut short Asuka, who challenged her at Wrestlemania. In the Fastlane main-event, the six-pack challenge emerged as an early bid for the match of the year. While we are just 28 days away from WrestleMania 34, AJ Styles sealed his spot to headline the grandest stage of them all with the gold around his waist after recording a memorable win via pinfall over Kevin Owens, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

