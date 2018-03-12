On Sunday night, WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair was shell-shocked after Raw superstar Asuka made a surprise appearance in SmackDown's paper-view Fastlane in Columbus, Ohio. Charlotte is the reigning women’s champions in the house of SmackDown governed by Shane McMahon and manager Daniel Bryan. Raw superstar Asuka, who recently won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in January came out which gave her the rights to choose Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair at the grandest stage of them all-shocked the WWE Universe by making her presence felt in a SmackDown paper-view.

WWE women’s champion Charlotte Flair was shell-shocked after Raw superstar Asuka made a surprise appearance in SmackDown’s paper-view Fastlane on Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio. Raw superstar Asuka, who recently won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in January came out which gave her the rights to choose Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair at the grandest stage of them all-shocked the WWE Universe by making her presence felt in a SmackDown paper-view. The SmackDown Live Women’s Champion successfully retained her gold against Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott.

The daughter of Nature Boy Ric Flair, Charlotte is the reigning women’s champions in the house of SmackDown governed by Shane McMahon and manager Daniel Bryan. The Women’s champion was traded to SmackDown in April 2017 and ever since her arrival, Charlotte has become the leading superstar in the locker-room. Charlotte’s title retention was cut short when Asuka’s music hit the deck at WWE Fastlane. The Empress of Tomorrow made a daunting entrance to the ring with an ever glowing smile on her face when she removed her mask. Asuka entered the ring and pointed at the WrestleMania sign to confirm her pick.

ALSO READ: WWE Fastlane‬ 2018 results: AJ Styles shatters Cena’s WrestleMania 34 dream; Orton wins major US title

With the decision, Asuka will leave Raw in order to end Flair’s domination in SmackDown women’s division. Former WWE wrestler Mick Foley in anticipation of the blockbuster took to Twitter and said: “Not that I want to put any extra pressure on @MsCharlotteWWE & @WWEAsuka – but I’m predicting #CharlotteVsAsuka will steal the show at #WrestleMania”. With the big announcement, Asuka is likely to get a warm welcome in Smackdown lockerroom from her female competitors and especially her Wrestlemania opponent Charlotte Flair.

ALSO READ: Asuka scripts history by winning first ever women’s WWE Royal Rumble

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App