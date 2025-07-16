WWE Legend Goldberg Issues Apology After Real-Life Incident With Referee Charles Robinson

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW legend Goldberg had his farewell match on Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he went down fighting against current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The emotional sendoff, however, was cut short when WWE abruptly ended the live broadcast just 20 seconds into his in-ring farewell speech.

Goldberg Upset Over WWE Broadcast Cut

Following the awkward incident, Goldberg opened up about his frustration during a candid chat with Ariel Helwani.

“They cut me off for freaking 20 seconds with the microphone in my hand, for God’s sakes,” Goldberg said, clearly disappointed.

He added that he has two weeks before he can publicly reveal everything about how his final storyline played out.

“Yeah, I got two weeks, man. I get two weeks before I can really spill the beans and make my feelings known about the entire rundown from the inception of the idea to its delivery.”

While he admitted the farewell didn’t go as he had hoped, Goldberg still acknowledged the opportunity as rare, saying, “But again, I’m not going to complain because not many people get that opportunity.”

The reason behind the “two-week” period hasn’t been confirmed but is likely linked to the final terms of his WWE contract.

Goldberg Apologises to Gunther After Breaking Character

The broadcast mishap wasn’t the only unexpected moment of the night.

During the match with Gunther, Goldberg broke character early on after receiving one of Gunther’s signature knife-edge chops. Instead of selling the move seriously, Goldberg laughed — an unscripted reaction he later regretted.

“Number one, I clipped him once with the right hand, and number two, man, I laughed when he chopped me,” he admitted.

He continued, “I didn’t know what to expect… they’re loud… it looks like they hurt. You know, you look at the skin, and it leaves some good marks, and it’s devastating.”

Goldberg explained that the chop didn’t hurt as much as he expected, which caught him off guard and triggered the reaction.

Gunther’s Legacy Meets Goldberg’s Final Chapter

Goldberg didn’t try to downplay Gunther’s ability and repeatedly praised him as an elite performer.

“That’s not a rib. I’m not trying to downplay his move, but it just caught me off guard, and I completely broke character,” he said.

“I can’t believe that I did that. I feel so bad, man, because I love that kid, and to be able to have my last match with him, it was freaking awesome. The kid’s extremely talented…”

Gunther, known for his brutal style and commanding presence, has carved out his place in WWE history, especially with his record-setting Intercontinental Championship run.

WWE Apology, Goldberg’s Next Move, and What Lies Ahead

WWE has since issued an apology to Goldberg regarding the abrupt end to his televised farewell, but the incident clearly left a sour note.

With the clock ticking down on Goldberg’s WWE contract, all eyes are on what he’ll reveal once he’s finally free to speak openly.

Between an unscripted laugh, a heartfelt apology, and a storm brewing behind the scenes, Goldberg’s final appearance was anything but scripted — and it might not be the last we hear from him.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc Rewrites the Test Cricket Record Books in Style in Jamaica