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Home > Sports News > WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place Legacy Arena, Birmingham in Alabama. The fallout from the big Sunday Night's Main Event will take place, as will the preparations for the next pay-per-view Money In The Bank.

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night's Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night's Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 22:43 IST

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place Legacy Arena, Birmingham in Alabama. The fallout from the big Sunday Night’s Main Event will take place, as will the preparations for the next pay-per-view Money In The Bank. The only confirmed match, which is added in the official match card is the Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan, the title-holder against Stephanie Vaquer.

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Will Oba Femi appear on RAW after onslaught from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed?

It remains to be seen if Oba Femi, the Ruler, will appear on RAW after Bronson Reed laid waste to him during the heavyweight bout against Bron Breakker. With Femi seemingly on the cusp of victory, Reed came out of nowhere and destroyed Breakker’s opposition with the chair, followed by three Tsunamis. Breakker ended up hitting a spear on Femi too. What Reed’s return will mean for the future of the WWE and how it will change the current complexion will be intriguing to watch. The Vision will most likely appear on RAW.

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Penta and Sol Ruca are also likely to make an appearance on the show.

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Morgan is set to face a fully recovered Stephanie Vaquer in a one-on-one match. La Primera is eager to reclaim her title, but she must remain vigilant with Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and other members of The Judgment Day potentially nearby. Although Becky Lynch has recently offered support to Vaquer, Stephanie has asserted that she does not require The Man’s assistance to regain her Women’s World Championship.

The participants of the much-awaited Money in The Bank qualifying matches haven’t been confirmed yet.

WWE RAW Match Card

  • Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship
  • Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying matches to start
  • Sunday Night’s Main Event fallout

Fans in India can catch the action of WWE RAW on Netflix and the show begins at 5:30 AM IST.

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WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
Tags: Bron BreakkerBronson ReedOBA FemiWWEWWE RAW

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WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

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WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
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WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
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