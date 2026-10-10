LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

The next WWE pay-per-view is only one sleep away as the superstars gear up for the Money in The Bank as the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the event.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 14:39 IST

WWE Money in The Bank 2026: The next WWE pay-per-view is only one sleep away as the superstars gear up for the Money in The Bank as the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the event. A couple of ladder matches have been scheduled as multiple competitors will battle it out from the men’s and women’s division to retrieve the briefcase containing a contract that guarantees them a world championship match at any time of their choice over the next year.

With the likes of Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Penta, Je’Von Evans, CM Punk and Kevin Owens part of the ladder match, fans can expect sparks to fly full throttle. The women’s ladder match can be expected to be as much competitive as Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton are part of the bout. The Women’s World Championship will also be on the line as Stephanie Vaquer will put her title on the line against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. While Lynch and Morgan locked horns on WWE RAW to determine who will face Vaquer in the Money in The Bank but it ended in a double disqualification after the champion herself interfered.

You Might Be Interested In

Roman Reigns will also put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight, The match was confirmed after Knight attacked Reigns following the latter’s successful title defence against Penta on WWE RAW. Notably, the match will be the opening match of the pay-per-view. Another singles match will also be between Oba Femi and Bronson Reed, a rivalry that started after the latter was upset due to ‘The Ruler’ being referred to as the future of WWE. With the Sunday Night’s Main event bout between Femi and Breakker ending in a disqualification, the former will face Reed at the Money in The Bank.

WWE Money in The Bank 2026 Match Card

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs LA Knight
  • Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan
  • Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs Je’Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Penta vs CM Punk vs Kevin Owens
  • Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne vs Roxanne Perez vs Lash Legend vs Tiffany Stratton
  • Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed

Where to watch WWE Money in The Bank 2026 in India?

Fans in India can watch the Money in The Bank on Netflix as the main card start time is of 3:30 AM IST.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
Tags: CM PunkOBA FemiRoman ReignsWWE Money in The BankWWE Money In The Bank 2026

RELATED News

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

“Just Install a Bowling Machine!”: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Strong Message After West Indies Chase Down 250

Gautam Gambhir Blasts Batting-Friendly Ranchi Pitch After West Indies Chase Down 250 Against India in 2nd T20I

William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

LATEST NEWS

VIRAL VIDEO | Married To A Millionaire In Dubai, Pakistani Actress Neelam Muneer Becomes A Mother After 1 Year, Quits Showbiz?

Mayur Verma Eyes $40 Million Investment in Established Airline

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

Solar Storm Tomorrow: Earth Braces For Geomagnetic Storm On October 11; When And Where To Watch

Thrill Hikers Reviews: How ThrillHikers Travel Is Building Memorable Group Trips Across India and International Destinations

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘India Changed Me’: Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her, Questions Negative India Videos

Mother Throws 6-Year-Old Daughter Into Hyderabad Lake, Auto Driver Jumps In to Rescue Her; Here’s Why

Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans

Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy

Same Stage of Baldness, Different Hair Transplant Costs: Why Does One Clinic Quote Rs 50,000 While Another Rs 2,00,000? Read This Before You Book

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details
WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS