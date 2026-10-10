WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Oba Femi In Action — Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

WWE Money in The Bank 2026: The next WWE pay-per-view is only one sleep away as the superstars gear up for the Money in The Bank as the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the event. A couple of ladder matches have been scheduled as multiple competitors will battle it out from the men’s and women’s division to retrieve the briefcase containing a contract that guarantees them a world championship match at any time of their choice over the next year.

With the likes of Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Penta, Je’Von Evans, CM Punk and Kevin Owens part of the ladder match, fans can expect sparks to fly full throttle. The women’s ladder match can be expected to be as much competitive as Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton are part of the bout. The Women’s World Championship will also be on the line as Stephanie Vaquer will put her title on the line against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. While Lynch and Morgan locked horns on WWE RAW to determine who will face Vaquer in the Money in The Bank but it ended in a double disqualification after the champion herself interfered.

Roman Reigns will also put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight, The match was confirmed after Knight attacked Reigns following the latter’s successful title defence against Penta on WWE RAW. Notably, the match will be the opening match of the pay-per-view. Another singles match will also be between Oba Femi and Bronson Reed, a rivalry that started after the latter was upset due to ‘The Ruler’ being referred to as the future of WWE. With the Sunday Night’s Main event bout between Femi and Breakker ending in a disqualification, the former will face Reed at the Money in The Bank.

WWE Money in The Bank 2026 Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs Je’Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Penta vs CM Punk vs Kevin Owens

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice vs Jacy Jayne vs Roxanne Perez vs Lash Legend vs Tiffany Stratton

Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed

Where to watch WWE Money in The Bank 2026 in India?

Fans in India can watch the Money in The Bank on Netflix as the main card start time is of 3:30 AM IST.