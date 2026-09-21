WWE RAW (21st September, 2026): Preview, Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch in India, USA, UK?

WWE RAW Match Card: WWE RAW commences yet another blockbuster show on Monday, September 21, 2026, kicking off the road to Money in the Bank. The show will live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with a few key qualifying matches, superstays back, and a whole lot of storyline enrichment.
WWE RAW: Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches
Definitely one of the most compelling features of the evening will be the ongoing Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Meanwhile, the men’s qualifier will see Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and Dominik Mysterio participate in a Triple Threat Match that will see the victor join the ranks of the other eight self-selected wrestlers in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Over in the women’s category, IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina will fight it out for a chance at a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
Bayley Returns to Monday Night RAW
Fans will also see the debut of Bayley on the red brand since her recent arrival. The ex-Womens Champion will be stepping in the ring against Lyra Valkyria in a much anticipated singles match as she starts to pick up the pace on her way to the next premium live event.
Besides their performances during the match, LA Knight will speak to the WWE Universe following his recent encounter with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Penta will have his say as well after his recent impressive performance in Mexico Citywhere he was praised despite falling narrowly short of capturing the title.
WWE RAW (September 21, 2026) Full Match Card
- Dragon Lee vs Solo Sikoa vs Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
- IYO SKY vs Roxanne Perez vs La Catalina – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
- Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria
- LA Knight to address the WWE Universe
- Penta to address the WWE Universe
When and Where to Watch WWE RAW?
- India: Tuesday, September 22, 5:30 AM IST on Netflix
- USA: Monday, September 21, 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Netflix
- United Kingdom: Tuesday, September 22, 1:00 AM BST on Netflix
Also Read: Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.