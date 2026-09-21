WWE RAW (21st September, 2026): Preview, Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch in India, USA, UK?

WWE RAW Match Card: WWE RAW commences yet another blockbuster show on Monday, September 21, 2026, kicking off the road to Money in the Bank. The show will live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with a few key qualifying matches, superstays back, and a whole lot of storyline enrichment.

WWE RAW: Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

Definitely one of the most compelling features of the evening will be the ongoing Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Meanwhile, the men’s qualifier will see Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa, and Dominik Mysterio participate in a Triple Threat Match that will see the victor join the ranks of the other eight self-selected wrestlers in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Over in the women’s category, IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina will fight it out for a chance at a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bayley Returns to Monday Night RAW

Fans will also see the debut of Bayley on the red brand since her recent arrival. The ex-Womens Champion will be stepping in the ring against Lyra Valkyria in a much anticipated singles match as she starts to pick up the pace on her way to the next premium live event.

Besides their performances during the match, LA Knight will speak to the WWE Universe following his recent encounter with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Penta will have his say as well after his recent impressive performance in Mexico Citywhere he was praised despite falling narrowly short of capturing the title.

WWE RAW (September 21, 2026) Full Match Card

Dragon Lee vs Solo Sikoa vs Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

IYO SKY vs Roxanne Perez vs La Catalina – Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria

LA Knight to address the WWE Universe

Penta to address the WWE Universe

When and Where to Watch WWE RAW?

India: Tuesday, September 22, 5:30 AM IST on Netflix

USA: Monday, September 21, 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Netflix

United Kingdom: Tuesday, September 22, 1:00 AM BST on Netflix

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