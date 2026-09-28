WWE RAW 28th September Full Fight Card: When And Where to Watch as Oba Femi Returns to Adress Vision? Check Live Streaming Details

WWE RAW 28th September Match Card: WWE RAW is back at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, September 28, as the road to Money in the Bank 2026 gets hotter. The current show will host two confirmed singles bouts, as well as a handful of hot segments featuring Oba Femi, The Bloodline, LA Knight, and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The episode will air less than two weeks before Money in the Bank, so nothing from the red brand will be more prominent than others. Here’s everything announced for WWE RAW September 28.

WWE RAW September 28 Full Fight Card

Big Cass vs Dragon Lee

Lola Vice vs Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi to address The Vision

The Bloodline to address Solo Sikoa’s abduction

LA Knight to address Roman Reigns

Stephanie Vaquer to address her next challenger

Oba Femi Returns to Address The Vision

Oba Femi will be talking a lot following his recent feud with The Vision. The night before, the former NXT Champion made his return to RAW after being forced out of action by The Vision, and assisted Je’Von Evans after The Vision laid him out. Femi cleared the ring after and continues to spark an intercontinental angle with the group. Expect Femi to send a message to The Vision come Monday night.

WWE RAW September 28 Timings

USA: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT

UK: 1:00 AM BST, September 29

India: 5:30 AM IST, September 29

Australia: 11:00 AM AEST / 12:00 PM AEDT, September 29

WWE RAW September 28 Live Streaming Details

Details on WWE RAW. WWE RAW is scheduled for Monday, 28th September, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. But in the US, the live stream will be available on Netflix. Live in India, WWE RAW will be telecast at 5:30 AM IST. 29 th September on Tuesday.

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