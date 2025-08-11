LIVE TV
WWE Raw (August 11, 2025) Live Streaming: Schedule, Match Card, And How To Watch On Netflix

WWE Raw (August 11, 2025) Live Streaming: Schedule, Match Card, And How To Watch On Netflix

On a previous night, the CM Punk returns to the wwe raw tonight on Netflix and he is set to rival Seth Rollins on the title twist at SummerSlam. To highlighted it is Naomi defending her Women World Championship against the Women World Championship challenger, IYO SKY and Becky Lynch scoring against Maxxine Dupri and the Quebec City fan favorite, Sami Zayn scoring his revenge against Rusev.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 11, 2025 16:42:58 IST

The dramatic finale of last week’s Monday Night Raw foreshadowed that Quebec City was in store to receive high voltage telecast on Wednesday when the flagship WWE show telecasts live on Netflix.

CM Punk, sets his eyes on Seth Rollins SummerSlam Stunner

CM Punk is here to put on a show, or better put, he is back to annoy the hell out of Seth Rollins who literally staged the Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam. Minutes later Punk knocked off Gunther, and Rollins wrested the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Defending World Champion himself, known as the Best in the World will be taking the show open at 8 p.m. ET at the Centre Videotron. Yet The Visionary has a lot of enemies on his trail, Punk is not all alone in trying to take The Visionary down.

The first title was LA Knight last Monday only to lose his opportunity after being interrupted by Punk. The two men were both stomped by Rollins after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed overpowered them both.

Anarchy at World Heavyweight

Even the Roman Reigns did not manage to work his way through The Vision to exact his revenge. And also last week Rollins crushed the OTC with a stomp. The tension is as high as it could possibly get, and Reigns, Punk, and Knight may have to combine forces but only one can end up with the gold.

With the men title match being a volatile one the path to Clash in Paris is very clear with the women division. At Evolution, Stephanie Vaquer won the No. 1 Contender Battle Royal to earn her a shot at the Women s World Championship.

Naomi Faces IYO SKY in Title Decider

At SummerSlam, Naomi defended her Women s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, during which she did not pin SKY to win the match. Raw GM Adam Pearce is giving SKY a one last shot at the championship tonight in Quebec City before the confrontation Naomi gets with Vaquer in Paris.

Becky Lynch will be active too having escaped a challenge by Natalya last week. Instead she climbs into the ring with Maxxine Dupri, in an attempt to continue holding the Women Intercontinental Championship.

Samoa Zayn to get revenge in hometown encounter

Last week, Sami Zayn was confused and he came face to face with a backstage brouhaha involving his fellow countrymen, Rusev and Sheamus who unleashed a surprise right hand on the Bulgarian Brute. Just tonight he would have his revenge in front of his Canadian fans.

Be it title matches or interpersonal rivalries, there is going to be no shortage of drama in tonight Raw.

How to Watch WWE Raw

  • Streaming: Exclusively on Netflix
  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
  • Location: Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Québec, Canada

Match Card

  • CM Punk opens the show to address World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
  • Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

