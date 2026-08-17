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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and it promises to be a massive occasion.

WWE RAW August 17 Preview: Roman Reigns Returns And Chad Gable To Defend His Intercontinental Championship | When And Where To Watch? (Image Credits: X)
WWE RAW August 17 Preview: Roman Reigns Returns And Chad Gable To Defend His Intercontinental Championship | When And Where To Watch? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 18:38 IST

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and it promises to be a massive occasion. While the number one contender’s matches for the World Heavyweight Championship will continue, Roman Reigns is set to return for a blockbuster appearance after Jey Uso overcame Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show last week, thanks to an interference from the former brother’s Jimmy. Intercontinental champion Chad Gable is also set to be in action.

Solo Sikoa to pledge allegiance to Roman Reigns?

Will Sikoa align himself with Roman Reigns as Jacob Fatu did earlier this year, or will he persist in his defiance? A more pressing question might be whether LA Knight’s pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship will once again draw him into the affairs of the Bloodline. Regarding the World Heavyweight Championship, the tournament to determine a new No. 1 Contender continues tonight with two additional first-round matchups. Dragon Lee, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, and El Fiscal are all vying for a place in the semifinal round, joining Penta and La Parka.

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Men’s Intercontinental Championship to be on the line

Gratification finally arrived for Chad Gable when he snaffled the Intercontinental Championship in WWE SummerSlam earlier this month, proving to be his first-ever singles title, with the moment coming in his hometown of Minneapolis. However, the hard work begins now, given a challenger will be there for the coveted title every now and then. Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental champion will challenge Gable for the title on RAW in New York.

Sol Ruca to lock horns against Lyra Valkyria

Sol Ruca got a bit of revenge against The Judgment Day last week when she and IYO SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. However, before the former Women’s Intercontinental Champion could even consider a rematch against Big Sexy, Lyra Valkyria confronted Ruca, reminding her of what she’s truly capable of.

WWE RAW Match card

  • Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns
  • Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship
  • World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
  • World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal
  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

When And Where to watch WWE RAW?

Fans in India can catch the action on Netflix and the show begins at 5:30 am on August 18.
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WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
Tags: Chad GableRoman ReignsSolo SikoaWWEWWE RAW

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WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

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WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

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