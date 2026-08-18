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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title

WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title

WWE RAW August 17 results featured Roman Reigns’ return, The Usos’ clash with Solo Sikoa, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee advancing in the title contender tournament, Chad Gable retaining the Intercontinental Championship, and major developments involving Stephanie Vaquer and Judgment Day.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE
Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 10:28 IST

WWE RAW (August 17) Results and Highlights: The latest edition of WWE RAW was live from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, at 17th August. The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made a return and faced Solo Sikoa with the Usos by his side. Meanwhile, Triple H announced Bron Breakker would clash with Oba Femi at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. Meanwhile, action between Lucha wrestlers continued to become the number one contender to challenge Reigns for his title. Here is a look at the results. 

Stephanie Vaquer Faces The Judgment Day’s Wrath

Stephanie Vaquer started the show and attacked Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day. When they appeared from backstage, the battle was a three-to-one beatdown in the ring. To help her, Becky Lynch made her way into the ring, but Stephanie accidentally knocked down her defendant caused the scene to turn into a confrontation. Morgan pulled Lynch to one side of the ring and shoved her hard towards the posts. Then, as a team, they put an end to Vaquer’s show of strength and stood together at the finish.

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Je’Von Evans Beats JD McDonagh

Prior to the main event, a special house show singles match was held. It was an incredible show of skill and strength in the ring that finally resulted in the exciting victory for Je’Von, who used the OG Cutter move to finish the match on McDonagh. After the victory, he was attacked by Big Cass in the ring, and this physical confrontation was only the start of their rivalry.

Rey Fenix Proceeds Further in Roman Reigns Challenger Tournament

This was the first match at the World Heavyweight champion title #1 contender tournament. They were both excellent, and the crowd was very much enjoying the whole thing. Fenix finally won with his Mexican Muscle Buster which is his move, to take the title forward from the tournament.

Sol Ruca Goes Past Lyra Valkyria

A showdown of rising stars from the women’s squad took place in a singles match. Although Lyra Valkyria adopted a dark new persona, it didn’t work out as Sol Ruca combined a DDT move followed by a Sol Snatcher to secure victory.

Dragon Lee Comes Out Victorious

Dragon Lee vs El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. was the second match of the night at the World Heavyweight title #1 contender battle royal. A very exciting fight, typical of the two skillful luchadors, ended in favor of Dragon Lee.

Chad Gable Defends WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio. The match, probably one of the best that took place that night, saw two men give their best and provide an intensely entertaining showdown. Gable won the match and kept his title by executing the small package.

Solo Sikoa And LA Knight Stand Tall Over Roman Reigns And The Usos

Roman Reigns returned while The Usos were hand-delivering Solo Sikoa to him. It was the same old Sikoa that the others in the locker room had to suffer through. They asked him to go with everyone else, which is when it became obvious that Jacob Fatu took it as a very personal move. He rushed out and attacked Sikoa. LA Knight was the next to get involved. Sikoa hit a spike on Reigns. Both Knight and Sikoa stood tall as the RAW came to an end.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

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WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title
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WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title
WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title
WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title
WWE RAW August 17 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Returns, Rey Fenix And Dragon Lee Advance, Chad Gable Retains Title

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