LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at Enterprise Center at St. Louis in Missouri. It is the final episode of WWE RAW before the Money in The Bank, with some of the interesting storylines set to come under focus.

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender's Match For Women's World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India? (Image Credits: X)
WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender's Match For Women's World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:33 IST

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at Enterprise Center at St. Louis in Missouri. It is the final episode of WWE RAW before the Money in The Bank, with some of the interesting storylines set to come under focus. World Heavyweight Championship Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on RAW to address his Money in The Bank opponent LA Knight, while the No.1 contender for the Women’s Championship is also set to be determined.

You Might Be Interested In

Roman Reigns to address LA Knight and 946

While Reigns, the two-time Royal Rumble winner, is set to address LA Knight, the OTC will also have in mind what has happened to their family in the last couple of weeks. The 946 has been terrorising the bloodline using the divide and conquer style of attack. Solo Sikoa proved to be the first victim after being abducted and left to wander around a secluded area of Texas with a bag wrapped around his head. The last week of RAW saw Jaida Parker unveiled herself as the fourth member of the group by running down Jacob Fatu with her car.

Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch, No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship

Ever since Liv Morgan lost her women’s world title to Stephanie Vaquer last month in Chile, she has been demanding for her rematch. But since Becky Lynch is also in the running, she will face The Man, with the winner advancing to challenge Vaquer for the title in the Money in The Bank.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

While they will be opponents at the Money in The Bank ladder match in the pay-per-view, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will combined forces to face Sol Ruca and Lola Vice in the second big match of the women’s division.

The other two matches are the tag team match starring Penta & Je’Von Evans against tag champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory, while the last on the card is AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix facing Ethan Page.

WWE RAW Match Card

  • World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw to address LA Knight and The 946
  • Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch to determine the No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship
  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice
  • Penta & Je’Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory
  • AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

When and Where to watch WWE RAW in India?

Fans in India can catch the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix and the episode begins at 5:30 AM IST.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?
Tags: LA KnightRoman ReignsStephanie VaquerWWE RAW

RELATED News

USA vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch USA vs UAE?

WATCH VIDEO: “He Belongs Here” — Abhishek Sharma Reveals What He Tells Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return

Watch Video: From Team Departure to Biting Medals, Here’s How Shreyas Iyer and Team India Prepared for Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match

WCL 2026: PCB Demands Written Apology From Yuvraj Singh, Indian Players Before Pakistan Champions Get NOC

LATEST NEWS

He Went to Buy Rs 80 Bananas. Minutes Later, He Was Stabbed 5 Times and Left Bleeding on the Road

Ayurvedic Panchakarma at Parul Ayurved Hospital’s Madhavbaug Unit Supports Patients on Their Cardiac Care Journeys

24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Forceful Neck Massage In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

Bangladeshi Woman Raped in Detention Centre, FIR Against 3 Cops: Jharkhand HC Asks Why She Remained in Custody After Acquittal

Inshallah Returns After 7 Years? Alia Bhatt Is Back With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, But What About Salman Khan?

Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

India’s Branded Residences Pipeline Reaches 46 Projects Across 18 Cities, as TBRS 2.0 Opens in Mumbai

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Start Date, Biggest Deals Revealed, ‘Add To Cart’ Offer And Best Debit, Credit Cards

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?
WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?
WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?
WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?
WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

QUICK LINKS