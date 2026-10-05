WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, No.1 Contender’s Match For Women’s World Championship | When And Where To Watch In India?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at Enterprise Center at St. Louis in Missouri. It is the final episode of WWE RAW before the Money in The Bank, with some of the interesting storylines set to come under focus. World Heavyweight Championship Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on RAW to address his Money in The Bank opponent LA Knight, while the No.1 contender for the Women’s Championship is also set to be determined.

Roman Reigns to address LA Knight and 946

While Reigns, the two-time Royal Rumble winner, is set to address LA Knight, the OTC will also have in mind what has happened to their family in the last couple of weeks. The 946 has been terrorising the bloodline using the divide and conquer style of attack. Solo Sikoa proved to be the first victim after being abducted and left to wander around a secluded area of Texas with a bag wrapped around his head. The last week of RAW saw Jaida Parker unveiled herself as the fourth member of the group by running down Jacob Fatu with her car.

Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch, No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship

Ever since Liv Morgan lost her women’s world title to Stephanie Vaquer last month in Chile, she has been demanding for her rematch. But since Becky Lynch is also in the running, she will face The Man, with the winner advancing to challenge Vaquer for the title in the Money in The Bank.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

While they will be opponents at the Money in The Bank ladder match in the pay-per-view, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will combined forces to face Sol Ruca and Lola Vice in the second big match of the women’s division.

The other two matches are the tag team match starring Penta & Je’Von Evans against tag champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory, while the last on the card is AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix facing Ethan Page.

WWE RAW Match Card

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw to address LA Knight and The 946

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch to determine the No. 1 Contender for Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

Penta & Je’Von Evans vs. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

When and Where to watch WWE RAW in India?

Fans in India can catch the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix and the episode begins at 5:30 AM IST.