WWE Raw Monday Night June 29, 2026: Roman Reigns To Face-Off Seth Rollins In World Heavyweight Championship Showdown At SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi To Clash Inside Hell In A Cell

The road to WWE’s annual mid-summer spectacular SummerSlam started with utter chaos at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Monday Night RAW’s June 29 episode followed up the intense fallout from Night of Champions with blockbuster announcements, monumental returns and two massive main events locked in for Minneapolis.

Reigns, Rollins Go for World Title: One More Dance

The final segment of RAW shook the arena to the core as the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his way to the ring with none other than Jacob Fatu. Reigns barely had time to demand acknowledgement before being cut off by his most storied rival and former Shield brother, Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

When the mic was given to “The Visionary,” he didn’t hesitate to remind the world that Reigns is still the World Heavyweight Champion, a title Rollins says he never actually lost. Rollins has mercilessly weaponised their history, citing his tactical sacrifices at WrestleMania 40 and his victory at WrestleMania 41 to prove he has the psychological edge over the champion.

Reigns initially brushed aside the challenge firing back Rollins hadn’t earned the opportunity. But with the crowd rallying behind Rollins, the OTC had to acknowledge the undeniable truth of their past, that he didn’t merely want to beat his former brother, he had to. A tense stare-down ensued, and Reigns accepted the challenge, making the World Heavyweight Championship blockbuster for the SummerSlam marquee.

The Beast Returns: Lesnar Drags Oba Femi Into Hell In A Cell

The show opened with a shocking, explosive confrontation earlier in the evening, setting a violent tone for the summer. Fresh off winning the 2026 King of the Ring crown, the dominant Oba Femi walked out to name which champion he planned to target at SummerSlam.

Femi’s segment was cut short by the earth-shattering return of “The Beast” Brock Lesnar, who marched down the ramp with a returning Paul Heyman. This rivalry between the two powerhouses has been brewing ever since Femi shook the industry by conquering Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. Lesnar wasted no time with pleasantries, catching “The Ruler” off guard with a low blow before laying him out flat with a thunderous F-5.

Meanwhile a resilient Femi had got back to his feet and laid down a challenge as a furious Lesnar began to clear the ring. Lesnar agreed to one terrifying condition, desperate to settle the score once and for all in his home state of Minnesota: the match will take place inside the structural prison of Hell in a Cell.

Full In-Ring Action and Match Results from Atlantic City

While the massive SummerSlam announcements dominated the headlines, the June 29 episode of Monday Night RAW featured an action-packed undercard that shook up multiple ongoing rivalries across the roster.

Rey Mysterio def. Ethan Page: In a fast-paced clash fueled by weeks of rising tensions, “All Ego” Ethan Page looked to make a statement against the WWE Hall of Famer. Page targeted Mysterio’s back for most of the contest, but the legendary luchador rallied late, executing a flawless 619 followed by a top-rope Frog Splash to secure a clean pinfall victory.

Joe Hendry def. Austin Theory: Before the bell even rang, Joe Hendry teamed up with the new World Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, for a musical performance that heavily mocked Austin Theory and his faction, The Vision. Fueled by anger, Theory looked to dismantle Hendry in the ensuing singles match, but Hendry caught him with a devastating Standing Ovation slam to take the three-count.

Jimmy Uso def. LA Knight: In a highly anticipated rematch from last week, Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso watching from commentary) sought redemption against LA Knight. The hard-hitting battle took a chaotic turn when a ringside distraction allowed Jimmy to catch Knight in a quick roll-up for the win. The celebration was short-lived, as Solo Sikoa blindsided Jimmy with a Samoan Spike after the bell, prompting Knight to lay out Jey with a BFT amid the post-match fallout.

Raquel Rodriguez def. Maxxine Dupri: Looking to position herself for a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Judgment Day’s powerhouses, Raquel Rodriguez, put on a dominant display. Despite a spirited effort from Dupri, Rodriguez overpowered her opponent and finished the short match with a brutal Tejana Bomb .

Chad Gable def. JD McDonagh: This highly technical encounter quickly spiraled into classic Judgment Day chaos. As Gable and McDonagh traded submission holds, a ringside distraction involving Dominik Mysterio and Danhausen completely disrupted the match flow. Capitalizing perfectly on the chaos, Gable locked McDonagh into a vice-like Ankle Lock, forcing the Judgment Day member to submit.