WWE RAW Preview (August 4): Big Cass Return Teased, SummerSlam Fallout, Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The upcoming edition of the WWE RAW will be hosted by the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa as the fallout from SummerSlam 2026 takes shape. While there will be plenty of storylines to look forward to, including Roman Reigns, who led a successful title defence against the dynamic Seth Rollins, the potential return of Big Cass will also have fans talking.

Former Superstar to return to WWE RAW?

While WWE has yet to announce any match card or storylines and segments for RAW after SummerSlam 2026, recent vignettes have strongly hinted at a return of Cass, who was released in 2018, citing personal conduct as the issue. There have also been rumours spreading around his former tag team partner Enzo Amore’s return but WWE has not promoted him in their teaser videos. But Cass’ return would change the complexion of RAW. With Reigns expecting his next challenger, will it be Cass himself or a reunion with Amore is on the cards?

Oba Femi is also likely to be in action but ‘The Ruler’ will first address a career-defining victory over Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam. With Lesnar anointing the Nigerian wrestler as ‘The Future’, it will be interesting to see where he goes next. New Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable is likely to make an appearance too after beating Penta, making it his first traditional WWE singles title. With the win creating a raucous atmosphere in Philadelphia at Summer Slam 2026, he is likely to receive as much a grand reception on RAW.

In the Women’s division, Liv Morgan successfully defended Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY as it became one of the most talked-about matches of the pay-per-view. With the match going too much back and forth, Morgan held her nerve, thereby earning her first win in a title clash since clinching the gold at Wrestlemania 42 earlier in April 2026.

When and where to watch WWE RAW after Summer Slam 2026 in India?

Fans in India can catch the action on Netflix and it begins on every Tuesday at 5:30 am IST.