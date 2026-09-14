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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City in Mexico as some big matches loom to keep the fans hooked to their screens. Monday Night RAW also returns to Mexico for the first time in 15 years and the stakeholders have booked quite the show, headlined by Roman Reigns' championship defence.

WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)
WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 22:15 IST

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City in Mexico as some big matches loom to keep the fans hooked to their screens. Monday Night RAW also returns to Mexico for the first time in 15 years and the stakeholders have booked quite the show, headlined by Roman Reigns’ championship defence. Another title match will take place, while the Money in The Bank qualifying matches for both divisions have also been scheduled.

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New Women’s World Champion Stephaine Vaquer set to make an appearance

Stephanie Vaquer is poised to make her return to Monday Night Raw this evening as the newly crowned Women’s World Champion. In case you missed the announcement, Vaquer, known as La Primera, triumphed over Liv Morgan at a live event in Chile on Saturday night. The match featured Becky Lynch as the special guest referee, whose contentious decision played a pivotal role in Vaquer reclaiming the title she had previously lost to Morgan at WrestleMania 42. What is she going to address the WWE Universe about?

Men’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

While Ethan Page had set his sights on challenging Chad Gable for the intercontinental championship, an interference from the title-holder Chad Gable itself, Dragon Lee emerged victorious during last Monday’s No. 1 Contender’s contest. After successfully defending his crown against Rey Mysterio in Buffalo last month, Gable is gearing up for his second as he lock horns against one of the best Luchadores in the company.

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice

Raquel Rodriguez stands as the sole remaining champion within the Judgment Day faction and is poised to make significant strides toward securing a second singles title. She will compete later tonight in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan. This match marks Vice’s official debut on WWE Raw, adding an element of anticipation. Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan, a compelling and unexpected participant, recently claimed her first NXT Women’s Championship just two weeks ago. Now, she faces her inaugural major opportunity on the main roster.

Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory

With Bron Breakker already qualifying for the Money in The Bank ladder match after beating Ethan Page and Rey Mysterio, his tag team partner Austin Theory will have the opportunity to push his case. He will face Je’Von Evans and the dangerous Big Cass in a triple-threat bout. Theory, notably, is also a former MITB winner.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Penta

The main event should be the World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Penta. Reigns will notably defend the World title on RAW after nearly eight years. Penta got the opportunity after winning the all-Luchador tournament as it culminated by beating his brother Rey Fenix in the final.

WWE RAW Match Card

  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship
  • Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory
  • Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice
  • Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to appear

Fans in India can watch WWE RAW on Netflix and the show begins at 5:30 AM IST.

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WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
Tags: Chad GablePentaRoman ReignsWWEWWE RAW

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WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

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WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details
WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

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