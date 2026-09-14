WWE RAW Preview: Roman Reigns Set For World Title Defence, MITB Qualification Matches To Begin | Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City in Mexico as some big matches loom to keep the fans hooked to their screens. Monday Night RAW also returns to Mexico for the first time in 15 years and the stakeholders have booked quite the show, headlined by Roman Reigns’ championship defence. Another title match will take place, while the Money in The Bank qualifying matches for both divisions have also been scheduled.

New Women’s World Champion Stephaine Vaquer set to make an appearance

Stephanie Vaquer is poised to make her return to Monday Night Raw this evening as the newly crowned Women’s World Champion. In case you missed the announcement, Vaquer, known as La Primera, triumphed over Liv Morgan at a live event in Chile on Saturday night. The match featured Becky Lynch as the special guest referee, whose contentious decision played a pivotal role in Vaquer reclaiming the title she had previously lost to Morgan at WrestleMania 42. What is she going to address the WWE Universe about?

Men’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

While Ethan Page had set his sights on challenging Chad Gable for the intercontinental championship, an interference from the title-holder Chad Gable itself, Dragon Lee emerged victorious during last Monday’s No. 1 Contender’s contest. After successfully defending his crown against Rey Mysterio in Buffalo last month, Gable is gearing up for his second as he lock horns against one of the best Luchadores in the company.

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice