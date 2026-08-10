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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear

WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear

The action of WWE continues a week after Summer Slam 2026 as more storylines will take place on RAW, with the latest show set to take place in Virginia.

WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender's Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear. (Image Credits: X)
WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender's Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 16:09 IST

WWE RAW: The action of WWE continues a week after Summer Slam 2026 as more storylines will take place on RAW, with the latest show set to take place in Virginia. There are plenty of things to look forward to as Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer are likely to appear on RAW, while the eight-player tournament to determine Roman Reigns’ next challenger will also begin at the Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia.

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WWE RAW: Cause of concern for Liv Morgan?

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer have made their anticipated return to Monday Night Raw, posing a significant challenge for Liv Morgan. Last Monday night, Lynch, known as “The Man,” and Vaquer, “La Primera,” made their unexpected comebacks to WWE, both with a clear focus on reclaiming the Women’s World Championship. However, they may first need to face each other to earn that opportunity.

Lynch addressed the fans last week and is scheduled to appear in Norfolk, Virginia, for tonight’s show. Now, it is Vaquer’s turn to speak. After a hiatus following her defeat at WrestleMania 42, Stephanie Vaquer appears more determined than ever to reclaim her position at the pinnacle of the WWE Women’s Division on Monday nights.

WWE RAW: When will Roman Reigns next defend his World Heavyweight Championship?

Announced by General Manager Rey Mysterio, the eight-player tournament featuring superstars from RAW, SmackDown and AAA will determine who will be Reigns’ next challenger. With the WWE preparing for a tour of Mexico soon, headlined by RAW in Mexico City on September 14, it will set the scene for Reigns’ title defence. As a result, Penta and Laredo Kid will face one another in the upcoming episode of RAW.

Additionally, the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Oba Femi and Seth Rollins have also been advertised in the promo.

WWE RAW Match card 

  • Becky Lynch returns to RAW.
  • Stephanie Vaquer addresses the WWE Universe
  • World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament: Penta vs. Laredo Kid
  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & a partner of her choosing
  • World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa

Where to watch WWE RAW in India?

The show usually kicks off at 5:30 IST. Fans in India can catch the action unfolding on Netflix.

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WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear
Tags: Bekcy LynchRoman ReignsStephanie VaquerWWEWWE RAW

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WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear

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WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear
WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear
WWE RAW Preview: World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender’s Match; Becky Lynch And Stephanie Vaquer To Appear
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