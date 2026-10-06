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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed

WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed

WWE RAW Results and Highlights saw Roman Reigns and LA Knight trade heated words ahead of their Money in the Bank World Championship clash. Je'Von Evans and Penta secured a win, Rey Fenix lost the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, while Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch ended in chaos.

LA Knight and Roman Reigns in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screengrab)
LA Knight and Roman Reigns in frame. Image Credit: X/@WWE (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 09:37 IST

WWE RAW Results and Highlights: The latest edition of WWE RAW was live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. With Money in the Bank taking place this weekend, this was the go-home episode for the red brand. Roman Reigns made a return and addressed his upcoming title defense against LA Knight at MITB. Meanwhile, Reigns also set up six-man tag team clash with Solo Sikoa and The Usos representing The Bloodline against the 946. 

Roman Reigns And LA Knight Exchange Words Before MITB Clash

LA Knight started the show just as Roman Reigns, the new number one contender, entered the building. Knight commented on the Bloodline and 946; he then started to insult Reigns until the OTC appeared. Both men had an aggressive, outspoken exchange; Knight then finished the promo claiming he would walk out of the Money in the Bank as the new World Champion.

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Penta & Je’Von Evans Win vs The Vision Before Bronson Reed’s Attack

This was the first match of the night to feature The Vision, up against Penta and Je’Von Evans taking each other on in a tag match. The Vision pulled Penta as he was walking down to the ring. Both teams battled back and forth. When the match was coming to an end, Maxxine Dupri was distracting the ref, and Logan Paul had slid the brass knuckles into the ring. However, it was Je’Von Evans, not Austin Theory, who grabbed them, knocked out, and pinned Theory.

Once the win was secured, Evans and Penta were ambushed and attacked by Bronson Reed. However, Oba Femi came to the aid of the victors.

Racquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez Win Against Sol Ruca and Lola Vice

This was only the second tag team match of the evening. Both teams brought the fight to each other. Midway through the match, Lola Vice’s inexperience got the best of her as she hit her own teammate, Sol Ruca. Then, Roxanne Perez pounced to help her team to victory.

Rey Fenix Loses AAA World Cruiserweight Championship vs Ethan Page

Rey Fenix defended his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Ethan Page. The two superstars delivered an instant-classic title bout, which had the fans completely enthralled. In the closing stages, as Fenix advanced for the Mexican Muscle Buster, Page rolled through and pinned Fenix with a small package.

Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch Ends in No Contest

The main event of the night saw Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch face off in a No.1 contender’s match. It proved to be a very fiery contest with each woman fighting hard for a shot at Money in the Bank. With time running out, Stephanie Vaquer ran down to the ringside area to watch the action but was attacked by both Lynch and Morgan, which upset her so much that she laid into both women. She chose to challenge for the WWE Women’s World title at Money in the Bank, and Adam Pearce made her challenge official.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Lovlina Borgohain Backs Delhi Police Women’s Safety Drive After Historic Asian Games 2026 Gold

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WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed
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WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed
WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed
WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed
WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed
WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed

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